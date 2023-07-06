How to complete The Only Cure and beat Mahjoob in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has all sorts of tough quests and bosses. The Only Cure is one of them because the primary objective is to beat Mahjoob—a formidable foe that kept me on my toes. It’s a fun fight, though. Plus, you’ll receive some good rewards for your efforts.

How to start The Only Cure in Diablo 4

You’ll need to have reached Act VI and completed two other side quests, Unsafe Travels and Road to Ruin, before you can start The Only Cure. It’s the third side quest in the chain. They all revolve around helping Mahjoob try to cure an illness he has been inflicted with.

To start Unsafe Travels, talk to Mahjoob in the Tar Pits in Kehjistan. He’ll ask you to retrieve a Ghost Palm Flower from a tree near the Foul Grotto and bring it back to him. The quest indicator will lead you to the Ghost Palm Flower.

It was a pretty straightforward quest, in my experience.

Unsafe Travels is the first quest in the chain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Road to Ruin, talk to Mahjoob in the Dunes of Despair in Kehjistan. He’ll ask you to help him retrieve another Ghost Palm Flower, but this time, you’ll need to escort him to the location.

It isn’t too far away, but demons will swarm you along the way, so come prepared for battle. My advice is to stay as close to him as possible, otherwise, you may lose him.

Road to Ruin is the second quest in the chain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start The Only Cure, head to Amber Sands in Kehjistan, on the side where the border meets Alcarnus and Scouring Sands. Inspect Mahjoob and then speak with him. He’ll ask you to head into his safehouse to retrieve yet another Ghost Palm Flower. To complete it, go inside, retrieve the Ghost Palm Flower, and bring it back to him.

The Only Cure is the third quest in the chain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Mahjoob gets his hands on the Ghost Palm Flower, a surprising twist occurs. Instead of healing him, the flower transforms him into a monster known as the Skittering Abomination, triggering a challenging boss fight.

How to beat Mahjoob in Diablo 4

Mahjoob, now the Skittering Abomination, is an absolute menace. He has incredibly high armor, high resistance, and lots of health. He also has an annoying life-steal ability that heals him every 15 seconds. His main attacks are a barrage of spikes thrown from a distance and a melee attack from close range.

To defeat him, my advice is to dodge or block both attacks since they deal a significant amount of damage. I highly recommend avoiding battling him head-on and taking your time to wither him down safely. That’s what worked for me.

Stunning him when he was about to use his life-steal ability to heal also worked wonders. If you’re really struggling, bring all sorts of elixirs to aid you in battle. I used Iron Barb and Third Eye elixirs to increase armor and dodge, and it helped a lot.

Mahjoob is a tough enemy to beat. Screenshot via Infinity Plus One

Rewards for completing The Only Cure

After defeating Mahjoob and finishing the quest, you’ll receive 20 Renown with Kehjistan and an Elixir Cache that contains some useful potions. Be sure to loot the gold and other items around his corpse once you’re done.

You’ll receive plenty of experience for putting him to rest too.

