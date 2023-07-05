Best gold farming locations in Diablo 4

To complete the hardest challenges in Diablo 4, players must maximize their builds and gold is a crucial resource.

Used as the primary currency in Diablo 4, gold is required to purchase new items, upgrade existing items, and for crafting, with upgrades to the best loot in the game being the most expensive.

Players will therefore require a consistent source of gold to help in their quest, particularly as upgrading a full build can easily cost millions of gold and empty the pot completely.

Fortunately, we’re here to help with our selection of the five best Nightmare Dungeons to farm for gold.

Uldur’s Cave

The best spot for farming gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A fast and easy dungeon to complete, Uldur’s Cave can be found on the Ragged Coastline subregion of Kehjistan and is arguably the best gold farming location in Diablo 4.

The biggest threat in this dungeon is the chargers and bees, both of whom can quickly drain your health, but they are not too difficult to defeat as long as you dodge their main attacks.

After Destroying the three Barricades, players then need to defeat all enemies in the Bandit Hideout, which provides a wealth of gold, before then defeating the Ringleader, who is only an elite enemy.

I’ve found the sheer density of enemies in this dungeon to be a great source of gold, with the added bonus of a fair amount of loot that I can collect and sell back in town to boost my profits further.

Forsaken Quarry

Just north of Kyovashad. Screenshot via MapGenie

Filled with Ice Clan members, the Forsaken Quarry can be found in the Frigid Expanse area of the Fractured Peaks region just a short distance north of Kyovashad.

Players are first tasked with defeating all enemies in the first area, a quick and easy source of gold, before then freeing the prisoners that are scattered across the second area of the dungeon. Again, there are plenty of mobs to defeat for additional gold.

You’ll then receive a key to the final area of the dungeon, where you can find further mobs to defeat or simply head straight to face the Khazra Abomination, the boss of the Forsaken Quarry, who will flood the battlefield with poisonous AOE’s.

With such a vast density of enemies, I found this dungeon to be a great source of gold. Though it is longer than some of the other dungeons you can dive into, you are rewarded with a decent haul of loot that can be sold to receive more gold.

Champion’s Demise

Another great spot for gold farming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located in the Untamed Scarps subregion of Dry Steppes, Champion’s Demise is another solid dungeon to farm for gold due to the abundance of enemies you will face off against.

Champion’s Demise is a very big dungeon that holds large groups of enemies roaming around together, who can be defeated for gold. Your first task is to return two Stone Carvings to the Pedestal—don’t forget you can only carry one at a time.

After placing the two items on the Pedestal, two elite enemies will appear and defeating them provides access to the final boss battle against the Khazra Abomination, with the main threat being its AOE attacks.

With a wide array of enemies to defeat, I enjoyed completing this dungeon on my gold grind as there were always enemies to defeat. I also benefitted from a large amount of loot, which I again sold to maximize my return on gold.

Guulrahn Canals

A great spot for farming. Screenshot via MapGenie

Located in the Jahka Basin in Dry Steppes, players must progress the campaign in Dry Steppes to gain access to the Guulrahn Canals but receive a great spot to farm gold as a reward.

Players are first tasked with slaying all enemies in the Offal Pits, a great source of experience and loot in itself, before then traveling to the Drenched Nests for the final task of the dungeon.

You will then have to destroy the Cocoon and the Corpse Pile, neither of which are difficult to defeat, and the dungeon is complete as soon as this task is finished.

Like other dungeons on this list, I found the dungeon to be packed full of enemies and loot, though the best part about this dungeon is that it also ranks among the best to complete if you are looking to farm experience, allowing you to farm XP alongside gold.

Iron Hold

A great spot for gold. Screenshot via MapGenie

A prison-like dungeon with a vast amount of demons to defeat, the Iron Hold dungeon can be found in the Ruins of Rkhat Keep in Hawezar.

Your first task is to slay the Malevolent Spector and collect the Jailer’s Key, which is used to open the locked door. You’ll then have to survive an onslaught of enemies for 30 seconds, before traveling to the Halls of Malice.

The final task is a simple one, as you need to return the Bloodstone to the Pedestal before facing off against the Scourge of the Land boss, who can spawn enemies and spit fire in a narrow beam.

The Iron Hold had a consistent amount of enemies to defeat whenever I ran through the dungeon, which was a great source of gold, and the number of elite enemies meant I also received plenty of loot to sell.

