This one Diablo 4 change could give Sanctuary the economic boost it needs

Gems, gems, and more gems. For something so shiny and rare in the real world, you’d imagine they’d sell for a fair price in Diablo 4—but they don’t. They’re everywhere and they’re worth practically nothing. The solution? Bump up their price and watch Sanctuary’s economy prosper.

Coming across gems in the early game is often a pleasant surprise, but they soon pile up in your bags, take up precious space, and become more of a burden than anything. After finishing the campaign, hitting level 50, and deciding on a build, you pretty much only need three types of gems. One for your armor, one for your jewelry, and one for your weapons. At that point—unless you’re a hoarder or an obsessive build experimenter—gems are a waste of space. You end up either ignoring them or selling them for pennies at the nearest vendor.

As suggested by a player in a July 4 Reddit thread, increasing their price could be the answer. “Please make gems worth more gold. They are gems,” illpoet said. “I have almost a full tab of just gems because I can’t get rid of them for some reason. The idea of just throwing gems out of my bag seems silly. Rubies and sapphires and such are worth gold.”

Way, way, way too many gems. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Gems come in all different shapes and sizes in Diablo 4, from Diamonds to Rubies. There are different rarities too. Crude gems are the weakest gems you’ll find around level 15, and Royal are the strongest you’ll come across at level 60.

As a level 53 Barbarian playing a Hammer of the Ancients build, my go-to gems are Emeralds, Rubies, and Skulls. Everything else gets thrown straight out of my bags. Bumping up their price even just a little could make a huge difference to my virtual wallet. The gems I’m currently holding onto sell for as little as four gold each. That’s nothing compared to the thousands of gold I get from selling a humble piece of gear.

But as a player pointed out on Reddit, there are clearly so many gems in Sanctuary that they don’t have much value. Gems in Diablo 4 may as well be candy or pebbles on a beach.

