Best ways to maximize experience farming in Diablo 4 

Diablo 4 has surged in popularity since its release and the game’s replayability means that maximizing your experience gain is crucial.

With season one set to release in mid-to-late July, which will require the creation of a new character to work through the new features, being able to work your way quickly through levels in Diablo 4 is crucial.

To be able to get unique and boost your build through the Paragon Board, you will need to hit level 50 and make the jump up in World Tiers, with a host of experience necessary to reach that goal.

To further complicate things, some of the best methods for boosting your experience gain are locked behind higher World Tiers, which makes it harder to surge through the early areas of the game.

Fear not though, as we’re here to provide you with the best methods to maximize your experience gain no matter how far into the level grind you are.

Elixirs

Diablo 4 has a plethora of Elixirs in the game that provide a boost to experience gain as well as various other effects, which are accessible via the Alchemist—which is unlocked once you hit level 10.

Elixirs in Diablo 4 provide a five percent boost in experience gain and you should regularly pop them to benefit from the bonus, which comes along with resistances against particular elements or boosting other stats temporarily.

We advise using Elixirs specific to the situation you are in. For example, if you are in a dungeon with a lot of poison-enchanted enemies, use an Elixir that boosts your poison resistance.

Party up

Group up for more experience. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4’s social integration has been rightly criticized, which is particularly frustrating given the boost that is applied when you have other players nearby or who are grouped together with you.

A five percent experience boost is provided for any player within one screen of you, while a 10 percent experience boost is provided for any player you are in a party with who is within one screen of you.

We, therefore, advise grouping with friends and other players at every available opportunity, as well as participating in world events with other players. Whenever possible, be sure to play in a party.

Increase World Tiers

Higher World Tiers in Diablo 4 offer greater experience gains, as well as the chance of the best loot, so you should ensure you are playing at the highest World Tier you possibly can.

As soon as you hit level 50, focus on completing the first Capstone Dungeon to unlock World Tier three. As well as the additional experience, this provides access to Helltide events and Nightmare Dungeons, both of which are great ways to farm experience.

When you hit level 70 or are nearing that threshold, focus on completing the second Capstone Dungeon. World Tier four offers the highest amount of experience for defeating enemies and completing events, as well as offering the very best drops in the game.

Helltide events

Helltides are your best friend for xp farming. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As Helltide events are timed, you cannot farm them constantly for loot and experience. But when they are ongoing, they should be your first point of call for grinding experience.

Enemies in Helltide events are always at least two levels higher than your current level, which increases the experience you receive, while enemies can often be found in greater numbers.

To access Helltide events, you need to be in at least World Tier three, but you should make the jump up to World Tier four if you can to increase the amount of experience you receive.

Nightmare Dungeons

After you reach World Tier three, Nightmare Dungeons are your best way to farm experience. Using Nightmare Sigils, you can scale the difficulty of the dungeon to match your current level.

We recommend always running dungeons where the enemies are three levels higher than you. Not only does this increase the experience you receive, but they’re also completable without too many issues if you have a good build.

To work out enemy levels in Nightmare Dungeons, add 53 to the tier level in World Tier three. For example, a level 10 Nightmare Dungeon has enemies at level 63. In World Tier four, add 54 to the tier level.

