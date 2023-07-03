6 things we want added in Diablo 4 season one

Season one is coming and there's plenty that could be added.

Diablo 4 has surged in popularity since releasing on June 6 and the start of season one is right around the corner.

Season one of Diablo 4 is due to begin in mid-to-late July, bringing with it new features, quality-of-life improvements, class balance changes, and more.

We still do not know exactly what will join Diablo 4 in season one but, with players having accumulated hours upon hours of time in Sanctuary, there are plenty of additions that the playerbase is crying out for.

Here, we’ve selected six of the changes we desperately want Diablo 4 to implement as part of the season one update.

Paragon respec

A real nightmare if you want to start again. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Paragon Boards in Diablo 4 offer deep control of your build, allowing greater customization and the ability to choose exactly how and when you will apply the most damage to the enemies you face off against.

With a vast array of Paragon Boards, the effects that can be attributed and the stats that can be buffed, it’s bizarre there is not an option to respec your Paragon build entirely, and instead, you have to do each node one by one.

While this does allow you to shift your approach slightly and backtrack on your recent selections easily, it makes it incredibly difficult to start from scratch—which makes me dread any future update to classes that may need me to alter my approach.

Even weirder is the fact that you have the option to respec your skill tree entirely in order to create a new build, so why is there no option to do the same with my Paragon build?

In-game party finder

One of the biggest criticisms of Diablo 4 so far is that it is an online-only game with extremely limited online functionality. If the servers are down, tough, you can’t play, yet there’s no easy way to find a party in the game.

I’m left relying on my friends being online or the use of things like Discord and Xbox’s Looking For Group feature, which makes very little sense for a game that is inherently tied into playing as a group.

It would be a brilliant addition to the game if you could select your desired tier for a Nightmare Dungeon and then get paired with players looking for the same, or easily find a group to run with in a Helltide or any other aspect of the game.

Rerun Strongholds

Diablo 4 offers players a total of 15 Strongholds to complete across Sanctuary, spread out as three in each region, but there’s no reason, or even option, to replay through a dungeon without joining the game of somebody who has yet to complete them.

The Strongholds in Diablo 4 hold a lot more lore than the repeatable dungeons you can dive into, yet they’re treated as a one-and-done feature in the game that provides little other than a quick boost of experience and Renown.

Having replayability for Strongholds would be a welcome addition and there’s an easy way to do so, utilizing the Helltide events. During these, why not have the Stronghold become overrun with demons and need to be saved once again?

Another option would be to have ‘Nightmare Strongholds,’ which work the same as Nightmare Dungeons in the game to boast increased difficulty and greater rewards.

Horse cooldown

Traversing on a horse is problematic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I spent the majority of the early stages of the playthrough wishing I had my mount earlier and, ever since, I find myself continuously frustrated with the mechanics of using horses in the game.

The biggest issue around horses is the cooldown on calling them in, particularly if you have to dismount to climb down an obstacle because it just causes an unnecessary delay. When I’m in the endgame, not being able to quickly jump back on my horse and not fight Spiderlings is something I desperately need.

Thankfully, the June 27 patch that allows players to teleport directly outside Nightmare Dungeons after activating them has eliminated the majority of my horse-travel time, but it’s still a major cause of frustration.

Character loadouts/testing area

Diablo 4 offers a variety of different routes to go down when creating the perfect build for your character and the option to respec your skills should you choose, though it creates a daunting situation.

You are completely tied into a respec and there is no going back. So, if I decide I don’t like the changes I’ve made, I’ve got to figure out exactly what I was running all over again and go through the tedious process of spending all the Skill Points.

Another frustration is that after I’ve respecced my build, I need to go and find a fight to test things out, and there isn’t an easy way to compare what I’m currently running to what I could be running, which kind of puts me off trying out new things.

All of this is without even mentioning the cold it costs to respec and there is no trial period or test drive. Want a change? Pay the gold. Want to change back? Tough, pay again.

More endgame activities

One of the biggest gripes dominating discussions about Diablo 4 currently is the lack of endgame content and the fact that once you hit level 70 and work your way into World Tier four, there’s a massive drop-off in progression.

Diablo 4′s super-rare drops are only available from level 85 upwards, yet are so rare that there is little point focusing on hitting that threshold to grind for them as you will essentially be playing Blizzard’s version of the lottery.

Grinding for the super-rare loot should not be a reason to play, as the drops should instead be happening at a time when you are enjoying and doing something else in the game to provide the perfect surprise bonus.

Beyond level 70, however, that content is significantly lacking. The huge gap between that level and the maximum level of 100 hints that there may be a World Tier five later down the line but even then there needs to be a reason to make the jump up.

About the author