Diablo 4’s PTR is coming back next season with ‘major updates’ planned

Diablo 4 fans have another reason to celebrate, with the highly popular Public Test Realm (PTR) now set to make a glorious return in season five.

Recommended Videos

Blizzard’s community manager recently shared a post on the official forums where he provided several key updates—including the PTR’s return; particularly good news because Diablo 4 players had basically accepted the concept had been shelved. Instead, it’s coming back in season five, with more details to be unveiled in a June 21 livestream.

More testing coming. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In a change from its usual schedule, Blizzard will host a separate live stream on June 21 to discuss the upcoming Season Five PTR in their Campfire Chat. This decision to separate the mid-season update from the PTR release aims to provide a smoother transition for players, avoiding any disruption as they switch from the PTR back to the live game.

Diablo 4 players have expressed their huge enthusiasm for the return of the PTR, with many appreciating the opportunity to test new features and provide feedback before the official release. The widely positive response to Season Four’s updates, including Loot Reborn, has set high expectations for what’s to come in Season Five.

Beyond it’s return, we don’t know a whole lot about what this next version of the Diablo 4 PTR will look like, but Blizzard has promised it will get some “major updates.”

Before we get there, however, the next major update—Patch 14.3—will hit midway through Season Four, bringing significant class balance changes and other updates. The patch notes for this mid-season update will be released on June 14, with the patch itself rolling out the following week.

The Blizzard devs are also expecting to share more about the Vessel of Hatred expansion in another livestream on July 18. This broadcast will see the Diablo 4 team go on a deep dive into the new Spiritborn class in particular.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy