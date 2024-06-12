Diablo 4 patch notes today: What’s in Diablo 4’s June 12 update?

Blizzard released a small Diablo 4 patch today, on June 12, across all platforms to alleviate the bugs that have unfortunately crept up within these past updates.

Even though it is quite the micro patch (it’s only 319.3 MB to download), be sure to manually update Diablo 4 if you don’t have downloads and updates set to automatically download once they drop. This is because many are experiencing “error 75,” the authenticating account error, which means Diablo 4 isn’t the live version.

Here’s why you’re being made to update Diablo 4 today.

Diablo 4 June 12 patch notes

You certainly don’t want this mount missing from your stable. Image via Blizzard.

In the Diablo 4 micro patch that Blizzard dropped on Wednesday, June 12, all the following bugfixes were implemented:

The developers fixed an annoying bug where some mounts went missing from the stable master’s interface .

. Improvements to stability and performance.

While it is just a small package today, the mounts fix will be a welcome one; that issue quickly became prominent because it meant players could not view all their mounts. This usually wouldn’t be too much of an issue, but many bought the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of the Vessel of Hatred DLC for the special mounts.

That special-edition mount, the Nahantu War-Cat, was meant to instantly unlock upon purchase but it wasn’t there for some players. So, if you were missing this mount or any others from the stable master’s interface, you should see them all again.

Blizzard didn’t make it clear what improvements were made to stability and performance, but if we confirm anything we’ll update these patch notes.

