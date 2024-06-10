All Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred editions and what’s included in them

Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, is on the horizon. You can pre-order it now for additional bonuses, all of which we’ve outlined here.

Recommended Videos

Bonuses provided by pre-ordering Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred include pets that are redeemable instantly, as well as bonuses for when your adventure across Nahantu begins when Vessel of Hatred releases on Oct. 8.

If you’re weighing up which version of Vessel of Hatred to pre-order, you can find everything you need to know about the various editions of the DLC in our guide.

All Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred editions

New battles await. Image via Blizzard

There are three separate editions available to pre-order for Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred DLC, which include several bonuses. You can see the editions, their prices, and the content they include in the table below.

Edition Price Contents Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Ultimate Edition $89.99 – Vessel of Hatred Expansion

– Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor

– Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

– Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

– Hratli, Canine Pet

– Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle

– 1x Premium Battle Pass Token

– 3,000 Platinum

– Natalya, Tiger Pet

– Nahantu Unearthed Armor Bundle

– Wings of the Faith Cosmetic

– Nahantu Themed Town Portal Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Deluxe Edition $59.99 – Vessel of Hatred Expansion

– Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor

– Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

– Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

– Hratli, Canine Pet

– Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle

– 1x Premium Battle Pass Token Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Standard Edition $39.99 – Vessel of Hatred Expansion

– Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

– Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal (Pre-Purchase Bonus)

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy