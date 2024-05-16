The entrance to the Sepulcher of the Forsworn dungeon in Diablo 4.
Diablo 4 Sepulcher of the Forsworn dungeon location and how to clear it

Sepulcher of the Forsworn is a dungeon you must clear if you have a Minion Necromancer in Diablo 4 season four.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: May 16, 2024 07:29 am

The Sepulcher of the Forsworn is the Diablo 4 dungeon you have to clear if you want the Hulking Aspect, which is a great addition to Minion Necromancers focused on Golems. Here’s the exact location of this dungeon and how to unlock it.

Sepulcher of the Forsworn dungeon exact location in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 map showing the Kehjistan area with a Dot Esports pin on top of the Sepulcher of the Forsworn dungeon.
It’s where the Altar of Ruin Stronghold used to be. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The Sepulcher of the Forsworn dungeon in Diablo 4 is located north of Amber Sands in Kehjistan. More precisely, it’s north of the Stronghold area, which means you must clear the Altar of Ruin Stronghold to enter the Sepulcher of the Forsworn.

To conquer the Altar of Ruin, head to its south entrance in the north area of Amber Sands. You can quickly get there by teleporting to the Iron Wolves Encampment Waypoint first and then heading north. Once you reach the Altar of Ruin area, enter the stronghold west of the main door by destroying the pile of rubble and ducking through the broken walls. When inside, your goal is to slay Worshippers and Cultists and grab their keystones. Once you have all three keystones, head north of the Stronghold and use them to open a door. Beyond this door, you fight the Dark Cardinal Maldul boss and his waves of demons. Kill them and head to the center of the Stronghold to conquer the area and unlock the entrance to the Sepulcher of the Forsworn.

Sepulcher of the Forsworn dungeon tips in Diablo 4

A Necromancer fighting demons inside the Sepulcher of the Forsworn in Diablo 4
Inside the dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sepulcher of the Forsworn is a dungeon with two objectives and one final boss, and your goal is to defeat the boss to get the Hulking Aspect added to your Codex of Power.

Your first objective is to collect Animus from Animus Carriers, which simply means killing the Elite demons marked by a white skull on your map and walking over the Animus they drop. Once you kill and collect enough, you can open a door that will take you to the second part, where you need to look for three Demonic Corruptions and destroy them. These Demonic Corruptions are hellish structures marked by a white waypoint symbol on your map, and destroying them spawns an Elite monster you also need to kill. Complete this step and you can head north to fight the boss.

The Sepulcher of the Forsworn boss, Seething Hivemaster, summons several monsters and sends a barrage of projectiles in your direction. The best way to deal with it is to clear the monsters first, then use your dodging and movement speed to avoid the barrage of projectiles. The closer you are to the Hivemaster, the easier it is to dodge the projectiles. Once you kill the boss, you instantly get the Hulking Aspect added to your Codex of Power, ready to be imprinted into rings.

The in-game popup window of the Hulking Aspect with its description
The Hulking Aspect effect is great for Minion Necros. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want a more powerful version of the Hulking Aspect, you instead have to drop a Legendary item that has it imprinted, at random, then extract it to apply to another ring. You can also salvage that item to upgrade your Aspect directly in the Codex of Power.

