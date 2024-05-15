How to extract Aspects in Diablo 4

The Codex of Power and the methods of acquiring the Aspects within it have completely changed with the launch of Diablo 4 season four, Loot Reborn.

As the season’s name suggests, a major focus of the new season is reworking the loot system to make it more rewarding, and this focus has led to a significant overhaul of many of the game’s systems, while several new systems have also been introduced. These changes have drastically altered how you extract Aspects going forward, making the process doing so and applying them to other gear pieces easier.

Here’s how Aspects now work in Diablo 4, as of season four.

How do you extract Aspects in Diablo 4 season four?

New Codex of Power entries. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To extract an Aspect, all you need to do is salvage a piece of Legendary gear that has that Aspect equipped. This will unlock the Aspect permanently in your Codex of Power or upgrade it if you already have it unlocked.

Unlike in previous seasons, extracting an Aspect no longer places a single-use version of the Aspect in your inventory space. Now, extracting an Aspect stores the power in your Codex of Power for you to use indefinitely and repeatedly.

How do you imprint Aspects in Diablo 4 season four?

New power for a small cost. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Legendary items can be imprinted with Aspects at any Occultist—for a cost. If you’re in Kyovashad, the Occultist has moved spots as of season four and is now just south of the waypoint next to the blacksmith.

By placing an item first in the Imprint menu, the Codex of Power will only display Aspects that can be applied to that type of item.

By placing a specific Aspect in the Imprint menu first, only the gear that is highlighted on your player inventory screen can be imprinted with that Aspect.

The Imprint menu now also features a little exclamation mark/warning sign next to Aspects that have already been applied to a piece of gear you have equipped so that you don’t have to double up unnecessarily.

