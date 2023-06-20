Diablo 4 Renown system explained: how to earn and all rewards

Completing Diablo 4’s storyline is only the beginning for veterans of the franchise. Once the first playthrough is out of the way, it’s usually time to maximize your character’s full potential, and the Renown system is a major part of Diablo 4’s endgame experience.

The Renown system mainly focuses on getting players to explore all the regions in Diablo 4, while also rewarding them for their efforts.

How to get Renown in Diablo 4?

Players can get Renown in Diablo 4 by completing the following tasks.

Task Reward Unlock a waypoint 20 Renown Complete a side quest 20 Renown Clear a Stronghold 100 Renown Discover an area Five Renown Find an Altar of Lilith 10 Renown Clear a Side Dungeon 30 Renown

What is Renown in Diablo 4?

Renown is a Goal and Reward system in Diablo 4 that ensures all players explore everything on offer. The system rewards players for completing tasks like exploring the map. There are five Renown tiers in Diablo 4 and each tier comes with a special reward.

All Renown tiers and rewards in Diablo 4

Renown Tier Requirement Character Reward Account Reward Tier One 200 Total Renown 3,000 Gold and Bonus XP One Skill Point Tier Two 500 Total Renown 10,000 Gold and Bonus XP One Potion Charge Tier Three 900 Total Renown 25,000 Gold and Bonus XP One Skill Point Tier Four 1,300 Total Renown 60,000 Gold and Bonus XP 80 Max Obols Tier Five 1,800 Total Renown 125,000 Gold and Bonus XP Four Paragon Points

How to check Renown progress in Diablo 4

Load into your character.

Open the map and choose “View Rewards” which will be located near the checklist.

Clicking on View Rewards will show players their current Renown progress in the region they’re in.

Considering how focused I was on completing the main storyline in my first playthrough, I overlooked the Renown system a little. Now that I’m slowly climbing up the World Tiers and perfecting my builds though, the Renown system has allowed me to fast-track our progress, and it should definitely help you get on your way too.

Related: What to do after beating the Diablo 4 campaign

While the Renown experience is a bit grindy, the Diablo 4 developers announced in a Campfire Chat that they will work toward improving the feature in coming seasons.

About the author