Diablo 4 Renown system explained: how to earn and all rewards

Completing Diablo 4’s storyline is only the beginning for veterans of the franchise. Once the first playthrough is out of the way, it’s usually time to maximize your character’s full potential, and the Renown system is a major part of Diablo 4’s endgame experience.

The Renown system mainly focuses on getting players to explore all the regions in Diablo 4, while also rewarding them for their efforts.

How to get Renown in Diablo 4?

Players can get Renown in Diablo 4 by completing the following tasks.

TaskReward
Unlock a waypoint20 Renown
Complete a side quest20 Renown
Clear a Stronghold100 Renown
Discover an areaFive Renown
Find an Altar of Lilith10 Renown
Clear a Side Dungeon30 Renown

What is Renown in Diablo 4?

Renown is a Goal and Reward system in Diablo 4 that ensures all players explore everything on offer. The system rewards players for completing tasks like exploring the map. There are five Renown tiers in Diablo 4 and each tier comes with a special reward.

All Renown tiers and rewards in Diablo 4

Renown TierRequirementCharacter RewardAccount Reward
Tier One200 Total Renown3,000 Gold and Bonus XPOne Skill Point
Tier Two500 Total Renown10,000 Gold and Bonus XPOne Potion Charge
Tier Three900 Total Renown25,000 Gold and Bonus XPOne Skill Point
Tier Four1,300 Total Renown60,000 Gold and Bonus XP80 Max Obols
Tier Five1,800 Total Renown125,000 Gold and Bonus XPFour Paragon Points

How to check Renown progress in Diablo 4

  • Load into your character.
  • Open the map and choose “View Rewards” which will be located near the checklist.
  • Clicking on View Rewards will show players their current Renown progress in the region they’re in.

Considering how focused I was on completing the main storyline in my first playthrough, I overlooked the Renown system a little. Now that I’m slowly climbing up the World Tiers and perfecting my builds though, the Renown system has allowed me to fast-track our progress, and it should definitely help you get on your way too.

While the Renown experience is a bit grindy, the Diablo 4 developers announced in a Campfire Chat that they will work toward improving the feature in coming seasons.

