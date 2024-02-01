Category:
Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening release countdown: Exact start time and release date

Plenty of time to dive into it.
Published: Feb 1, 2024 10:28 am
A warrior in skeletal armor stands in front of a black ring with red runes.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is getting another limited-time celebration—this time, for the Lunar New Year with the Lunar Awakening event in February.

The event lasts for half the month, bringing a new mechanic focused on Shrines, plus some Lunar Awakening-themed bounties for the Tree of Whispers, cosmetics, and opportunities for extra XP and reputation. Here’s when the Diablo 4 event begins and what it brings.

When and what time does Diablo 4‘s Lunar Awakening event begin?

Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening event starts at 12pm CT on Feb. 6 and runs for two weeks. The event applies to both the Seasonal and Eternal realms, based on an official blog post, so feel free to dust off that launch character you haven’t used in a bit. You can also bring your new seasonal character to the fray to put a dent in your season pass or just make use of the XP bonuses when interacting with the new mechanic, Lunar Shrines.

Lunar Shrines will replace some of the regular shrines in dungeons or the overworld. They’re easy to spot thanks to their unique appearance and signature minimap icon, and they come with a few extra effects.

For starters, activating one grants you 50 percent bonus XP and 30 percent movement speed, with the experience gain coming as a multiplicative modifier. Lunar Shrines are also overcharged compared to their regular versions, with extra effects. More importantly, taking down enemies while these shrines are active grants “copious amounts of Ancestor’s Favor reputation,” according to the blog post.

A Sorcerer in a dungeon standing in front of a Shrine. The Shrine has a dragon head on top of it.
Lunar Shrines are one of the mechanics du jour for Lunar Awakening. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

These shrines may also appear within Nightmare Dungeons and Nightmare Vaults, with a chance of getting the limited-time Ancestor’s Favor affix. This trait guarantees only Lunar Shrines will spawn during that activity and gives you 10 percent extra glyph XP. Though the affix is only available for a limited time, sigils that have it will still retain the effect, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed in the blog post.

The nerve center of the event is the Lunar Market in Ked Bardu, where you can exchange your reputation and earnings for cosmetics. The blog post outlines 10 levels with six rewards in total. And of course, since we’re talking about Blizzard, players can also expect to see more wares in the game’s premium shop.

When does the Lunar Awakening event end?

The Lunar Awakening event sticks around Sanctuary until 12pm CT on Feb. 20, giving players exactly 14 days to participate in the festivities. Despite that time frame, though, it’s unclear what will stay in-game after the event ends.

Read Article How to find the Son of Malphas in Diablo 4
Diablo 4 season 3 giant mechanical monster attacking party
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
How to find the Son of Malphas in Diablo 4
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Best Sorcerer leveling build in Diablo 4 season three
Diablo 4 characters fending off a crowd on enemies
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Best Sorcerer leveling build in Diablo 4 season three
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Best Barbarian leveling build in Diablo 4 season three
The Barbarian from Diablo 4 surrounded by horned demons.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Best Barbarian leveling build in Diablo 4 season three
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 season three: All Uber Boss drops listed
The seasonal construct and armor set in diablo 4 season 3 season of the construct
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 season three: All Uber Boss drops listed
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to complete The World He Knew quest in Diablo 4
The seasonal construct and armor set in diablo 4 season 3 season of the construct
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
How to complete The World He Knew quest in Diablo 4
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 30, 2024
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.