Diablo 4’s new season ‘feels worse than season one,’ according to some dedicated players

"Blizzard really outdid themselves."
Published: Jan 24, 2024 11:45 am
Diablo 4’s Season of the Construct launched yesterday to an overly tepid response from fans, and now the sentiment has turned to pure negativity after just a day of playtime.

A number of Reddit threads quickly popped up throughout the day of the season’s launch on Jan. 23 and have continued ever since. The additions of a new seasonal questline, playable Vaults, new Uniques, and a robot spider companion have not gone over well with some members of the Diablo player base.

And one player even said it “feels worse than season one,” which was lambasted as a complete miss by many. Plenty of others were quick to join in on the dogpile, and the Diablo 4 Reddit page has turned into a fountain of negativity when it comes to Season of the Construct.

“It’s bizarre that they somehow managed to make the S3 seasonal content SO MUCH WORSE than S2 content,” one outspoken player said. “The zone is a sad shadow of the harvest zone. Less mobs, less elites, less fun. Vaults are not only bad, they are ACTIVELY ANNOYING. Who on Earth thought that D4 needed more annoying traps that force you to slow down and tiptoe around them with horrible topdown controls that are not intended for such fine movements, all the while a billion mobs and spell effects obscure your vision of them?”

Some descriptions of the season were a bit less eloquent and more succinct, like one player who said “this game is shit,” and had a fellow D4 gamer agree by replying that “staring down the toilet, I think shit is more fascinating than this game.”

Diablo 4’s launch in June 2023 was filled with positivity for the base game as a building block toward more. But now that two of three seasons have largely been less-than-stellar for most players, we’re left to wonder where the franchise goes next.

The game’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, is due to be released sometime in 2024.

