Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event: All buffs, cosmetics, and new content

Diablo 4 Season of the Construct is well under way with plenty of new dungeons, bosses, characters, and loot. Alongside the new season, Blizzard also introduced the Lunar Awakening event which can grant various exclusive rewards for participation.

Players on both the Seasonal and Eternal Diablo 4 Realms can take part in the new Lunar Awakening world even. For a limited time, players can get a wide variety of buffs from shrines sporadically placed throughout Sanctuary.

But there’s much more to this event than just clicking on shrines, as there are plenty of cosmetic rewards, mounts, and weapons up for grabs. If you are trying to start Lunar Awakening in Diablo 4, here’s what you need to know.

Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening start and end dates

Lunar Awakening in Diablo 4 is set to start at 12 PM CT Feb. 8 and ends at 12 PM CT on Feb. 20. Players will only have two weeks to cash in on the best rewards in the Lunar Awakening.

How to start the Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event

To start the Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event, you need to travel to Ked Bardu and go to the north side of the settlement. Speak to an NPC named Ying-Yue to gain access to the Lunar Night Market and the shrine events.

The Lunar Night Market will act as your main hub for the limited time event. Whenever you collect Ancestor’s Favor, a new currency restricted to Lunar Awakening, you can cash in your coins with Ying-Yue.

Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening Shrines, Explained

Interacting with a Shrine will cause an instant encounter to start. Image by Blizzard Entertainment.

Shrines are at the crux of the Lunar Awakening event in Diablo 4. Whenever you come across a Shrine randomly placed in Sanctuary, you can interact with the item to start a brief encounter.

After you interact with the Shrine, you are automatically given a random buff. There are seven total Lunar Shrine effects, each providing a new passive, summon, ability, or spell. Once you have the buff applied to your character, the Shrine will spawn several enemies to give you an immediate opportunity to test out your new power.

Using your buff and defeating the spirits that spawn from the Shrine will give you a small amount of Ancestor’s Favor, which can be used to purchase items with Ying-Yue.

Diablo 4 All Lunar Shrine Buffs

There are seven total Lunar Shrine buffs in the Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event. Each buff contains its own distinct effect but lasts only briefly. Below are all seven Lunar buffs that you could receive during this event:

Artillery – Casts can summon a bomb that deals holy damage.

– Casts can summon a bomb that deals holy damage. Blast Wave – Each explosion summons a cluster bomb.

– Each explosion summons a cluster bomb. Channeling – You have increased attack speed and the chance to reset cooldowns on hit.

– You have increased attack speed and the chance to reset cooldowns on hit. Conduit – You frequently summon powerful lightning bolts.

– You frequently summon powerful lightning bolts. Greed – You have the chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. If you slay 25 enemies during a Shrine event a Treasure Goblin will automatically spawn. Another spawns after you acquire 50 total kills.

– You have the chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. If you slay 25 enemies during a Shrine event a Treasure Goblin will automatically spawn. Another spawns after you acquire 50 total kills. Lethal – You have the chance to execute a hit enemy. This not only kills the target, but puts the Fear status effect on all nearby enemies.

– You have the chance to execute a hit enemy. This not only kills the target, but puts the Fear status effect on all nearby enemies. Protection – You can reflect all incoming damage.

Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening rewards

From class sets to a mount transmog, there is no shortage of style options in this event. Image by Blizzard.

All rewards from the Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event are strictly cosmetics. All classes can unlock a new transmog outfit along with cosmetic mount and weapon effects. All the weapons and armor are stylized after the Chinese Lunar New Year, even giving a dragon-like look to your mount.