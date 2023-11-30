Is Diablo 4 pay to win?

Blizzard has received plenty of criticism and backlash due to the rampant presence of microtransactions in the company’s games. Before picking up Diablo 4 or readying for the upcoming expansion, you might want to know if Diablo 4 is pay to win or not.

Though microtransactions and in-game purchases have been a staple in World of Warcraft and Diablo 3 for several years, Diablo Immortal, Blizzard’s dungeon crawler mobile game, has earned the most ire for this practice recently. By sinking their money into Diablo Immortal instead of playtime, players were able to fast-track their progression.

Though Immortal stands separate from Diablo 4, players have been concerned that the latest installment in the franchise would face similar shortcomings. If you want to know if Diablo 4 is pay-to-win, here’s everything you need to know.

All Diablo 4 Microtransactions and Battle Pass

Most in-game purchases deal with cosmetics instead of gameplay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diablo 4 itself costs $70 unless you purchased the game on sale, however, on top of that are further optional microtransactions and a Battle Pass. The Battle Pass is a common landmark now in many games, ranging from MultiVersus to Modern Warfare 3.

Like most Battle Passes, players can progress through the leveling system for free and acquire random, free goods for completing objectives in-game. There exists a Premium Battle Pass however that grants an extra tier which can include the shop currency, Platinum, further cosmetic gear, and in-game currencies such as gold and Obols.

There is also an Accelerated Battle Pass which can give other unique cosmetics and contains massive level skips. The contents of the pass will change with the seasons, however, the presence of this in-game purchase remains consistent.

Platinum can be purchased at pre-set rates for real-life money | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is also a shop tab on the Diablo 4 main menu that can give services and cosmetic rewards in exchange for Platinum. The shop changes contents every 24 hours, so you will always have a new set of purchasable items the next day. You can also pre-order upcoming expansions in the shop menu along with other in-game services.

Is Diablo 4 pay to win?

At the time of writing, Diablo 4’s shop, Battle Pass, and microtransactions do not give players enough of an advantage to be written off as a pay-to-win game. Certainly filling out your pass to get extra might help you progress through the game faster, however, it does not guarantee your character will be stronger than others without the Battle Pass.

Diablo 4’s microtransactions are primarily concerned with aesthetic and cosmetics, giving players choice in how their characters and mounts look rather than play. Personally, I have never invested a cent more into Diablo 4 other than the initial charge and I have still been able to participate in all Diablo 4 endgame activities.