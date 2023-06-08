Best class for hardcore in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Hardcore mode is a permadeath challenge where your character is immediately deleted upon death. Completing an entire hardcore run in Diablo 4 is the most difficult task in the entire game, however, selecting the right class might make all the difference.

At the time of writing, there are five total classes in Diablo 4, including Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer. Each class has its own strengths and weaknesses that tend to lean toward specific playstyles. In each of these classes are also dozens of builds and pathways you can take each class.

Though there is no definitive ‘best class’ that will let you breeze through Hardcore mode, there is one that certainly provides players with undeniable advantages.

Best Class for Diablo 4 Hardcore, explained

The Sorcerer is undoubtedly my pick as the best class to play in Diablo 4 Hardcore. Though they have less health than melee classes like the Barbarian, the Sorcerer contains a wide arsenal of spells that serve a broad range of purposes.

Given the Sorcerer is ranged in nature, your playstyle will largely include keeping enemies at bay while dealing massive damage. Adversely, melee-focused classes will need to get into the fray amidst swarms of enemies which will likely lead to an inevitable permadeath.

The Pyromancer Sorcerer build can deal massive damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sorcerer’s Flame Shield enhancement alone is a point of consideration for anyone looking to make it far in hardcore mode. This advantage will allow grant your character a two-second shield that will stave off death and give you time to either heal or distance yourself from enemies. It may seem insignificant, but this Flame Shield ability could save you from losing hours of work while you’re grinding Diablo’s hardest mode.

Before jumping into Hardcore, I ran through Diablo 4 several times playing as the Sorcerer. Though I strongly believe this class is the best in the game, ultimately the best class is the one you have the most familiarity and confidence playing.

