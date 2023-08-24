All Diablo 4 Barbarian unique items and how to get them

The Barbarian may not be one of the most popular classes in Diablo 4, but it’s one of the most durable and easiest to learn and play. With Unique items, a good build, the best skills, and Legendary Aspects, you’ll find this class is just as potent as the tougher classes to start with and end-game content is a breeze.

All Barbarian Uniques in Diablo 4

There are currently twelve Unique items in Diablo 4 that Barbarians can use, both general and class-specific, and one is available in Season One, the Season of the Malignant.

Name Type Stats Ancients’ Oath Unique Two-Handed Axe Weapon – Up to 1,711 Damage Per Second

– X Damage per hit

– 0.90 Attacks per second

– Increased Damage to Healthy Enemies

– Increased Damage while Berserking

– Additional Ranks of Steel Grasp

– Increased Damage to Slowed Enemies

– Increased Vulnerable DamageSteel Grasp will launch two more chains. Enemies that Steel Grasp hits are Slowed for three seconds. Doombringer Unique Sword Weapon – Up to 1,241 Damage Per Second

– X Damage per hit

– 1.10 Attacks per second

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– Increased Maximum Life

– Increased Damage

– Increased Core Skill Damage

– Lucky Hit: There’s a chance to healLucky Hit: There’s a – chance to deal additional Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage by 20 percent for five seconds. Fields of Crimson Unique Two-Handed Sword Weapon – Up to 1,711 Damage Per Second

– X Damage per hit

– 1.00 Attacks per second

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– Increased Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons

– Increased Damage Over Time

– Additional Ranks of Rupture

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts Bleeding damage over six seconds. Enemies that are standing in the pool take increased Bleeding damage. Hellhammer Unique Two-Handed Mace Weapon – Up to 1,711 Damage Per Second

– X Damage per hit

– 0.90 Attacks per second

– Increased Overpower Damage

– Increased Damage Reduction from Enemies that are Burning

– Increased Damage to Burning Enemies

– Increased Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– Upheaval will ignite the ground Burning enemies for additional damage over four seconds. Overkill Unique Two-Handed Mace Weapon – Up to 1,711 Damage Per Second

– X Damage per hit

– 0.90 Attacks per second

– Increased Overpower Damage

– Increased Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies

– Increased Damage to Injured Enemies

– Increased Physical Damage

– Increased Overpower Damage

– Death Blow will cause a shockwave that deals damage based on its base damage. Enemies who die to this shockwave will reset Death Blow’s Cooldown. The Butcher’s Cleaver Unique Axe Weapon – Up to 854 Damage Per Second

– X Damage per hit

– 1.10 Attacks per second

– Increased Damage to Healthy Enemies

– Increased Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies

– Increased Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– Increased Physical Damage

– Lucky Hit: When you Critically Strike an enemy, you have up to a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them for a few seconds. Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus Unique Sword Weapon – Up to 854 Damage Per Second

– X Damage per hit

– 1.10 Attacks per second

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– Increased Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons

– Lucky Hit: There’s a chance to restore your primary resource.

– Increased Damage to Close Enemies

– Increased Vulnerable Damage

– Skills using this weapon deal increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you will lose two Fury every second. The Grandfather Unique Two-Handed Sword Weapon – Up to 2,484 Damage Per Second

– X Damage per hit

– 1.00 Attacks per second

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– Increased Damage

– Increased bonus to all Stats

– Increased Maximum Life

– This weapon ignores Durability Loss

– Increases your Critical Strike Damage by a minimum of 60 percent. Battle Trance Unique Amulet Amulet – Increased Resistance to All Elements

– Increased Damage Reduction while Injured

– Additional Ranks of Frenzy

– Increased Damage Reduction from Close Enemies

– Increased Cooldown Reduction

– Increase Frenzy’s maximum stacks by two

– When you have full Frenzy, your other Skills gain at least 35 percent increased Attack Speed. 100,000 Steps Unique Boots Boots – Increased Armor

– Additional Max Evade Charges

– Increased Damage with Skills that Swap to New Weapons

– Additional Ranks of Ground Stomp

– Increased Dexterity

– Increased Movement Speed

– After you gain the final damage bonus from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive, you’ll automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain Fury. This can only happen once every 30 seconds. Rage of Harrogath Unique Chest Armor Chest Armor – Increased Armor

– Increased Critical Strike Chance with Physical Damage Against Elites

– Increased Damage Reduction from Enemies that are Bleeding

– Increased Thorns

– Increased Physical Damage

– Lucky Hit: There’s a chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Non-Ultimate Skills by 1.5 seconds when you cause Bleeding on your enemies. Gohr’s Devastating Grips Unique Gloves Gloves – Increased Armor

– Increased Non-Physical Damage

– Additional Ranks of Whirlwind

– Increased Attack Speed

– Increased Lucky Hit Chance

– Whirlwind will explode every two seconds. When it ends, it will deal a percentage of its base damage as Fire damage to surrounding enemies. Azurewrath Ancestral Unique Sword Sword—Season One – Up to 854 Damage Per Second

– X Damage per hit

– 1.10 Attacks per second

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– Increased Non-Physical Damage

– Increased Core Skill Damage

– Increased Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

– Increased Attack Speed

– Lucky Hit: Your Core Skills now have a 20 percent chance to freeze enemies for three seconds and deal additional cold damage to them.

How to get the Barbarian Unique Items

Your stats and item power will differ depending on RNG and World Tier. Images via Blizzard Entertainment

Like all Unique items, the Barbarian ones are very rare, and you can’t purchase them from vendors or merchants. This means that you can only obtain Unique items via drops. More specifically, you can only get them from World Tier Three and above.

However, I had the best luck for farming uniques in World Tier Four, and the stats you get on the uniques are much better in Tier Four than in Tier Three. Because there are so many Barbarian builds, due to the class’s versatility, there are general Uniques you can use, and that’s why I’ve included them. They may not be tied explicitly to the Barbarian, but they can help enhance your build.

It should also be noted that The Butcher’s Cleaver was an item thought only to drop when killing the Butcher. However, it can be obtained at random by killing Elites as well. So don’t worry if you haven’t come across the Butcher because you still have a chance to get this axe.

Unfortunately, Azurewrath is a weapon only in the Seasonal Realm for Season One. But they can be carried over to your main character, so you can send it over if you get it. The downside is that Blizzard hasn’t mentioned whether this weapon will be available in the Eternal Realm once Season One ends. If you want this Unique, it’s best to start farming for it as soon as possible, just in case it won’t be available.

