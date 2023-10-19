All Silent Chest locations in Diablo 4 listed

Diablo 4 season two has brought considerable changes across the board, including a boost to the contents looted from Silent Chests—so it’s time to remind yourself of their locations.

These locked chests require a Whispering Key to open and provide a decent haul of loot, including Legendary and Unique pieces of gear.

Whispering Keys can be purchased from a Curiosities Vendor for 20 Obols and, once you have the required currency in hand, it’s always a good bet to check the spawn locations and see if you’re in luck.

However, there will not always be Silent Chests for you to open and you may have to be patient until they appear, but I recommend doing a quick check every day to see.

There are six spawn locations for Silent Chests in Diablo 4, which you can see below.

Gale Valley, Fractured Peaks Silent Chest location

Head to the star. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Yelesna waypoint, head east into the northernmost part of the Mistral Woods. You’ll find a small outcropping on the map, which is where the Silent Chest is located.

Frigid Expanse, Fractured Peaks Silent Chest location

Head west from Kyovashad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting in the main hub of Kyovashad, take the eastern exit and follow that direction until you reach Lake Klokova, where you’ll find the Silent Chest by the side of a cliff.

Alternatively, head southwest from the Bear Tribe Refuge waypoint.

Desolate Highlands, Fractured Peak Silent Chest location

Just a short trip from Nevesk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By far the easiest of the Silent Chest Locations to find, begin your journey at the Nevesk waypoint and head southeast to a narrow path where the Silent Chest is located.

Scouring Sands, Kehjistan Silent Chest location

Start at Tarsarak. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beginning at the Tarsarak waypoint, head north and slightly east to locate the Silent Chest in the Scouring Sands.

The spot is easily identifiable on the map as it is just above a large dark spot on the map, which shows the location of a chasm.

Fethis Wetlands, Hawezar Silent Chest location

Another spot to check. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting at the Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Court Waypoint, follow the path to exit at the south side and then continue heading south to reach the Silent Chest location, which is found near some ruined buildings.

Caldeum, Kehjistan Silent Chest location

Last stop on the list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting at the Imperial Library waypoint, head south until you reach a dead end. Then, take the west path and follow it around to eventually head southwest. The Silent Chest can be found in the Residential District.

