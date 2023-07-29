All Necromancer buffs and balance changes coming to Diablo 4 in patch 1.1.1

Diablo 4′s Necromancer is the focal point of the upcoming Patch 1.1.1, but the class is still receiving a few changes in the update.

Patch 1.1.1 releases on Aug. 8, with the official patch notes released on Aug. 2. The devs provided an early look at what’s to come in the latest Fireside Chat, which included the balancing updates and buffs to the Necromancer class.

All Necromancer changes in Patch 1.1.1

Compared to other classes like Barbarians and Sorcerers, who are receiving some much-needed help in the upcoming patch, the Necromancer changes are a little tamer, with the main focus of changes related to Legendary Aspects.

Skills

Bone Spirit

Enhanced Bone Spirit cooldown reduction increased from six to seven seconds.

Paragon

Wither Legendary Board Willpower requirement for bonuses reduced from 50 to 40. Bonus damage per 40 Willpower increased from 2.5 percent to four percent.



Legendaries

Aspect of Empowering Reaper Change to: Damaging enemies with Sever has a 10-20 percent chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals 20-60 percent bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every three seconds.

Aspect of Exposed Flesh Change to: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10 percent chance to generate 30-50 essence when hitting a Vulnerable enemy.

Aspect of Decay Damage increased from 20-40 percent to 25-45 percent.

Aspect of Torment Change to: Essence Regeneration increased from 20-30 percent to 90-170 percent.

Hulking Aspect Legendary category changed from Resource to Utility. Chance for Golem to reduce its cooldown increased from 1-4 percent to 2-5 percent. Chance for Golem to spawn a corpse increased from 0.5-2 percent to 1-2.5 percent.



Uniques

Greaves of the Empty Tomb Intelligence affix replaced with Bonus Movement Speed.



Necromancers aren’t the only classes seeing changes in patch 1.1.1, with Rogues and Druids also getting a look at as Blizzard prepares to shake up Diablo 4’s launch meta.

