All Barbarian buffs and balance changes coming to Diablo 4 in Patch 1.1.1

The latest Diablo 4 fireside chat gave players a first look at the upcoming Patch 1.1.1, which includes significant updates to the Barbarian and Sorcerer classes. These classes are arguably the two weakest offerings in the game at this time, and the buffs should breathe some life into the struggling classes.

The Barbarian class is getting buffs across the board to its basic skills, with Fury generation getting a much-needed increase. These changes are designed to improve the early game, which was a common complaint before. The Barbarian Class’ Passives, Legendaries, and Uniques are also being updated, making the class more viable at later points in Diablo 4.

Here is a breakdown of all the Barbarian changes revealed in the latest dev livestream.

Barbarian changes coming in Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1

Skills

Bash Fury gained increased from 11 to 13.

Flay Fury gained increased from 10 to 13.

Frenzy Enhanced Frenzy – Fury gained increased from two to three.

Lunging Strike Fury gained increased from 10 to 12.

Double Swing Damage increased from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Rupture Enhanced Rupture – Damage increased from 45 percent to 70 percent.

Charge Enhanced Charge – Damage increased from 30 percent to 60 percent. Mighty Charge – Vulnerable duration increased from two to four seconds.

Upheaval Violent Upheaval – Changed to: If Upheaval damages at least three enemies or a Boss, you gain Berkserking for two seconds, increased to three seconds if it damages at least four enemies.



Related: Best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4

Passives

Aggressive Resistance Damage reduction increased from three to four percent.

Gushing Wounds Bleed damage dealt based on Critical Damage bonus increased from 100 percent to 115 percent.

Unconstrained Berserking damage bonus increased from 25 percent to 35 percent. Updated the tooltip to more clearly reflect this Key Passive’s value.

Walking Arsenal Bonus damage duration increased from six to eight seconds.



Legendaries

Aspect of Ancestral Force Damage increased from 32-50 percent to 40-58 percent.

Death Wish Aspect Thorns increased from 0.5-0.75 to 0.65-0.85.

Aspects of Unrelenting Fury Core Skill cost to refund increased from 10-20 percent to 20-30 percent. Additional functionality: Cost to refund also granted when hitting Bosses.

Aspect of Ancestral Charge Damage increased from 50-100 percent to 75-125 percent.

Aspect of Buring Rage Damage increased from 0.22-0.28 to 0.3-0.38.

Aspect of Bul-Kathos Damage reduction while in Earthquakes increased from five-15 percent to 15-25 percent.

Earthquake Aspect Damage bonus in Earthquakes increased from five-15 percent to 15-25 percent.



Uniques

Fields of Crimson Damage increased from 0.18-0.34 to 0.22-0.38. Damage that enemies take standing in pools increased from 15 percent to 20 percent. Rupture Cooldown Reduction affix replaced with Bonus Critical Strike Damage.

Hellhammer Damage increased from 0.6-0.8 to 0.85-1.1. Burning duration increased from three to four seconds. Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Critical Strike Damage.

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus Physical Damage affix replaced with Vulnerable Damage.

100,000 Steps Attacks reduce Evade’s cooldown affix replaced with bonus Evade charges. Damage against Stunned affix replaced with bonus Movement Speed.

Battle Trance Basic Skill Damage affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction. Bonus Attack Speed to other skills increased from 10-20 percent to 35-45 percent.



Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 releases on Aug. 8 and the patch notes will be published on Aug. 2.

About the author