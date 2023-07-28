All Rogue buffs and balance changes coming in Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1

The Rogue received less changes than the Barb or Sorcerer classes.

DIablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 is on the horizon with significant changes coming to the Barbarian and Sorcerer classes. But the Rogue, Druid, and Necromancer classes are also receiving changes, although not as drastic.

The Rogue class is considered one of the stronger options in Diablo 4 at the moment, with a couple of builds that are viable in the early game and well into the endgame. The class changes coming in Patch 1.1.1 won’t significantly change this, and some skills and passives will be buffed in the new update.

Below is a breakdown of all Rogue class changes in Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1.

Rogue changes in Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1

Skills

Invigorating Strike Fundamental Invigorating Strike – Energy threshold increased from 50 percent to 75 percent

Forceful Arrow Primary Forceful Arrow – Change to: Every third cast pierces enemies

Caltrops Enhanced Caltrop – Damage bonus increased from three percent to five percent

Poison Trap Damage per tick increased from .0956 to .12

Rain of Arrows Supreme Rain of Arrows – Change to: Rain of Arrow’s first wave Knocks Down enemies for three seconds



Passives

Victimize Lucky Hit chance increased from 35 percent to 45 percent

Rugged Damage Reduction against Damage over Time effects increassed from 6/12/18 percent to 9/18/27 percent

Siphoning Strikes Lucky Hit chance increased from 75 percent to 85 percent



Legendaries

Aspect of Elusive Menace No longer requires hits to be from close enemies

Aspect of Quickening Fog Changed to: You automatically drop a Smoke Grenade at the end of Dash. Smoke Grenades reduce Dash’s cooldown by .4-6 seconds per target hit, up to 2-3 seconds



Uniques

Windforce All Stats affix replaced with Vulnerable Damage

World of Hakan Ultimate Damage affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction



Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 will be released on Aug. 8, and the official patch notes will be released on Aug. 2.

