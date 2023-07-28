All Druid buffs and balance changes coming to Diablo 4 in patch 1.1.1

Everybody’s favorite shapeshifter in Diablo 4 is getting a few buffs in Patch 1.1.1, making it easier to collect Spirits with basic skills. The Druid wasn’t in need of as much help as the Barbarian or Sorcerer, but it still received a few appreciated buffs and changes.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 releases on Aug. 8, with the official patch notes releasing on Aug. 2. However, the latest dev fireside chat revealed the patch notes early, giving players a glimpse of whats to come. Here is a breakdown of all the buffs and changes for the Druid in Patch 1.1.1.

All Druid changes in Patch 1.1.1

Skills

Earth Spike Spirit gain increased from 11 to 13

Claw Spirit gain increased from 11 to 12

Storm Strike Spirit gain increased from 14 to 15

Wind Shear Spirit gain increased from 13 to 14

Maul Spirit gain increased from 15 to 17

Wolves Passive damage increased from 7.8 percent to 11 percent Active damage increased from 110 percent to 135 percent Enhanced Wolf Pack – Damage bonus increased from 20 percent to 25 percent Brutal Wolf Pack – Attack Speed bonus increased from 20 percent to 25 percent Ferocious Wolf Pack – Fortify amount increased from five percent to eight percent



Skills

Ravens Passive damage increased from 13 percent to 20 percent Brutal Ravens – Additional fuctionality: Increased the passive damage of Ravens by 40 percent

Rabies Damage over time increased from 76 percent to 110 percent



Legendaries

Aspect of Metamorphic Stone Spirit cost reduced from 60 to 50 Damage dealt increased from 80-100 percent to 100-120 percent

Aspect of the Alpha Damage increased from 75-100 percent to 90-115 percent

Mangeld Aspect Resource gain increased from one to three



Class Mechanic

Overload Lucky Hit Chance increased from 20 percent to 40 percent



