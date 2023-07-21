Diablo 4 has plenty of tasks for players to complete, including a wealth of cellars to work through in the Dry Steppes region.

In total, Diablo 4 has 147 cellars. 26 of these cellar locations are in the Dry Steppes region, an area that new players can discover fairly quickly in both the Eternal Realm and the Seasonal Realm.

There is a particular focus on cellars in Diablo 4 season one, with seasonal journey objectives requiring the completion of cellars to progress through chapters one and two, as well as the seasonal battle pass.

Acting as mini-dungeons, cellars take significantly less time to complete than dungeons and often include events you can complete to earn additional rewards.

If you’re looking to find all the cellars in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4, then you have come to the right place.

All Dry Steppes cellar locations in Diablo 4

The map below shows all the cellar locations in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4.

Travel far and wide. Screenshot via D4Planner

If you are looking for a good location to farm cellars, the Onyx Watchtower is a great choice of waypoint to start from as it is within close proximity to four cellars. However, the Stronghold must be completed to unlock this waypoint.

Alternatively, the main Dry Steppes hub of Ken Bardu provides easy access to multiple cellars, though they can be a slightly further distance than those near the Onyx Watchtower.

Although cellars do not offer great rewards, they are particularly effective if you are working through a new character, as they provide the opportunity to defeat several enemies and secure loot without having to dedicate as much time as you would with dungeons.

Cellars are also significantly easier to complete than dungeons, which makes them the perfect practice arena while you get to grips with a new character or build.

