If you are anything like me, you have probably already poured countless hours into Diablo 4 since June 6. Whether out of shame or pride, you may want to see just how much time you have invested in Blizzard’s dungeon crawler.

Other Blizzard games, such as World of Warcraft, have built-in commands that allow you to see how much time you have invested into any given character. By adding up all those character playtimes, you can estimate just how long you have put into the game, and many players have wondered if Diablo 4 has a similar function. If you are trying to figure out your Diablo 4 playtime, this is what you need to do.

How to check your Diablo 4 playtime

Unfortunately, there is no built-in function to check how long you have played Diablo 4. Still, there are other methods to check your play time if you are dedicated enough. Across all platforms, whether it be PC or console, you can use a third-party website, Diablo 4 Armory, to search your Battle Net account and playing statistics.

Once you see your tag, just click on it and you should be able to see your account information, including play time in Diablo 4. This feature doesn’t always work, as I have had trouble finding my account a few times, though this appears to be the best option, though there are other methods as well.

How to check your Dialo 4 playtime on Xbox and PlayStation

Aside from the Diablo 4 Armory, there are several console-exclusive options for Xbox and PlayStation players to check their overall playtime. On Xbox, you can perform the following actions to check your playtime:

Navigate to Game Activity.

Select All Achievements and go to Diablo 4.

Select Stats.

For PlayStation gamers, the process is even simpler. To check how much time you have spent playing Diablo 4 on PS5, complete the following:

Select your Profile Icon.

Navigate to Games and select Diablo 4.

Hours played should be listed by the game.

