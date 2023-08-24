When will loadouts be re-enabled in Destiny 2?

Loadouts were one of the most useful quality-of-life features added to Destiny 2 with Lightfall, but Bungie disabled the loadouts system ahead of the new season due to a myriad of issues and glitches—with no set timeline for when it will come back.

Hours before guardians got a taste of the Traveler’s Pale Heart or Eris Morn’s metamorphosis in The Final Shape showcase, players who booted up the game noticed their loadouts were unusable. This wasn’t a bug: Bungie temporarily disabled loadouts due to a series of bugs that could be used to crash lobbies and potentially give players an unfair advantage.

With Season of the Witch’s debut the day after Bungie disabled loadouts, players who jumped into the game to experience the new content noticed their trusty old system wasn’t available, even if they theoretically met the right requirements. While Bungie said the interruptions wouldn’t delete saved loadouts, not being able to use them temporarily also meant players couldn’t really swap between their carefully crafted builds as easily, nor could they save the new Strand Aspects into their builds.

Players were concerned about the loadouts feature for the first few days of the season, but Bungie has finally given fans a timeline on when to expect a first fix. Here’s when you may get your loadouts back in Destiny 2.

When will Bungie enable loadouts in Destiny 2?

Bungie is working on a temporary fix for the loadouts bug, which “is targeted to be released next week,” according to its support account. This band-aid fix comes with a caveat: Loadouts won’t be able to equip items from your vault.

The temporary fix solves the most convoluted part of the loadout system: managing your subclasses, Aspects, Fragments, armor pieces, and mods. The Destiny 2 community has also relied on several item-management apps, like Destiny Item Manager (DIM) and Ishtar Commander, which let players move items seamlessly between vaults and characters. This can continue to be the case if guardians need more thorough changes, while still providing an easy way to switch and save builds.

While the solution isn’t ideal, it’s better than not having access to loadouts at all, especially with the raid race for Crota’s End approaching quickly. The system could let guardians adapt to challenges on the fly, quickly switching between saved builds, and would make for an important addition to the potentially grueling 48 hours of contest mode.

In addition to the temporary fix scheduled for next week, Bungie is also testing a permanent fix to go out on “a future release.” While the team will eventually get the loadout system back to full speed, guardians can know at least the core of the issues may be fixed sooner rather than later.

