Bungie gives target release window for Destiny 2’s heavily requested loadouts fix

Destiny 2 players have quickly grown accustomed to the comfortable convenience of the loadouts system that February’s Lightfall expansion introduced to the game, which made the feature’s sudden disabling a day prior to the launch of Season of the Witch sting all the more. While Bungie assured players that their saved loadouts would return once a fix was implemented, the first few days of season 22 have left Guardians feeling like they’ve returned to the dark ages.

Fortunately, a patch to get loadouts re-enabled finally has a targeted release window. In a new announcement from Bungie Help posted to social media today, the devs said players can expect to have loadouts re-enabled sometime next week thanks to a temporary fix that will be going live.

UPDATE: A temporary fix to re-enable Loadouts is targeted to be released next week. This temporary fix will not pull items from your vault.



A permanent fix is currently being tested and is scheduled to go live in a future release. https://t.co/PGadigZ6Lr — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) August 24, 2023

Unfortunately, the root cause of the issue that forced Destiny 2 to disable the loadouts feature ahead of Season of the Witch’s release is still yet to have a permanent fix. The temporary update to get loadouts re-enabled won’t bring the system back to full parity, as players won’t be able to pull items from their vault. But it will at least give everyone access to the convenient mod, armor, and weapon hot swapping that loadouts made the norm only six months ago.

A more permanent fix to the issue is currently being tested and is slated to go out with a future release, according to the post. This future release will more than likely mean it ends up bundled with the mid-season update among other bug fixes and improvements.

For now, players can still rely on third-party applications such as Destiny Item Manager to build and switch between loadouts, as well as freely drag weapons and gear between their vault and their characters.

