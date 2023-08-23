Destiny 2 Strand Aspects: How to get Weavewalk, Banner of War and Whirling Maelstrom

Season of the Witch has begun in Destiny 2 as of Aug. 22, and while the main bulk of the season has Guardians tackling Hive rituals and tithe requests from a Darkness-empowered Eris Morn, it also adds yet more secrets to Neomuna—the destination introduced in Lightfall and the home of the Strand subclass. The secrets in question are brand new Strand Aspects for each class.

These new Strand Aspects are proving to be some of the most powerful yet based on some of the preliminary testing going down around the community. Weavewalk gives Warlocks one of their strongest tools for damage reduction that the game offers, while Banner of War and Whirling Maelstrom for Titans and Hunters respectively offer new methods of destruction that lean heavily into the Strand keywords.

What’s better yet is that the Strand Aspects are, fortunately, easy to get your hands on once you know where to find them. It only takes a short trip down to Neomuna to make your Strand builds that much better.

How to get the Weavewalk Strand Aspect and what it does in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Veil Containment is tucked away at the bottom of the map, so it’s easy to miss. Screengrab via Bungie

In season 22 of Destiny 2, Warlocks can acquire the new Weavewalk Strand Aspect from the Veil Containment mission on Neomuna. More specifically, it is a reward from the Pouka Pond on Neomuna after players have completed the Unveiled quest that can be picked up from Nimbus.

If you’ve never done Veil Containment before now, you will need to complete the Parting The Veil quest first—something that is also acquired from Nimbus—before you will have access to the Unveiled quest and the path to unlocking the Strand Aspect.

Weavewalk’s damage resistance isn’t something to scoff at. Screengrab via Bungie

To complete the Unveiled quest, players will need to load into the Veil Containment mission node located at the bottom left of the Neomuna destination map. After accessing one of the audio logs in the room you initially load into, players can return to the Pouka Pond to acquire the Weavewalk Strand Aspect for free.

The Weavewalk Strand Aspect for Warlocks allows them to dodge while airborne in order to “enter the weave” according to the Aspect’s description. When they enter the weave, the Warlock not only receives a sizeable amount of damage resistance, but will also generate perched Threadlings over time. Notably, this damage resistance at the time of writing does not appear to have been decreased for balance’s sake in Destiny 2’s PvP environment, which has led to the discovery that even five Guardians with Heavy ammo can struggle to take down a Warlock when they’re in this mode.

How to get the Banner of War Strand Aspect and what it does in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Banner of War is the lastest Strand Aspect for Titans introduced in Destiny 2 season 22, and can be obtained via the Pouka Pound on Neomuna after players have completed the Unveiled quest from Nimbus.

To get the Unveiled quest, you will need to have completed the Parting the Veil quest first. The Unveiled quest itself takes place in the Veil Containment mission node, which is accessed down in the bottom left of the Neomuna map screen. If you have already completed the Unveiled quest on another character, you will not need to do it again. Instead, you can immediately go and acquire the Banner of War Strand Aspect from the Pouka Pond.

The Banner of War Aspect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Banner of War is a Strand Aspect for Titans that provides both supportive and aggressive capabilities, allowing Titans to maximize their utility to their fireteam while wielding a sword or working with a melee-focused build. This is thanks to the Banner of War itself, which is summoned after the Titan gets a melee, finisher or sword kill.

While the Banner of War is active, it will periodically pulse with energy that heals nearby allies and increases your melee and sword damage. Its effects can also be further enhanced by sequential kills by you and any nearby teammates, each of which is capable of further charging the banner and increasing the speed of its energy pulses.

How to get the Whirling Maelstrom Strand Aspect and what it does in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Whirling Maelstrom is the new Strand Aspect for Hunters in season 22 of Destiny 2, and as with the other Strand Aspects added to the other two classes, it can be acquired from the Pouka Pond after players have completed the Unveiled quest on Neomuna.

If you’ve already completed the Unveiled quest, you can immediately obtain Whirling Maelstrom from the Pouka Pond upon accessing it in the Hall of Heroes.

The Whirling Maelstrom Aspect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Whirling Maelstrom Aspect for Strand Hunters is focused on enhancing your Tangles. Specifically, after destroying a Tangle, it will weave a mass of Strand fibers that seek out and damage nearby targets. If it manages to kill any of the targets that it damages, it will also emit projectiles that Unravel enemies they hit. Unraveled targets can unwind into Tangles when defeated, allowing Whirling Maelstrom to support its own self-perpetuating gameplay loop.

