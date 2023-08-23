Where to find Osiris’ Data Crawler for the Unveiled quest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch added a shiny new suite of Strand Aspects (and actually decent ones this time), but players who want to acquire them will need to go through the Unveiled quest. This quest is as cryptic as it is short, however, and it kicks off with Nimbus asking you to check on Osiris’ Data Crawler—as usual, without really telling you where to look.

Like many of the Strand-related shenanigans in Neomuna, players will have to look for it hidden within the Neptune city. Luckily, though, the chase isn’t too terrible this time around, and there are no enemies to face for it. We also didn’t need any Strand Meditations for it, either.

Here’s where to find Osiris’ Data Crawler and snag a new Strand Aspect for your class.

What is Osiris’ Data Crawler in Veil Containment?

In our experience, Osiris’ data crawler is basically one of the Veil Containment audio logs. This means you can find it by loading into the Veil Containment node in Neomuna or through the handy Launch icon at the bottom of the quest menu.

Once inside, we interacted with the desk in front of the spawn area to trigger an audio log. After we listened to it, the Unveiled quest mysteriously disappeared from our quest log (though without saying it was completed). We listened to another message for good measure, and then we returned to the Pouka Pond in Neomuna and found the Weavewalker Aspect waiting for us.

If you’re all caught up, you’ll likely get the 15th message in the Veil Containment log, which explains what happened at the end of Lightfall. Essentially, the beam the Witness fired at the Traveler ended up inside it, and the Witness is within the Traveler’s Pale Heart. While fans may have known this information, it’s been explained in-universe now, foreboding what will come in the build-up to The Final Shape.

How to complete the Unveiled quest in Destiny 2

The Unveiled quest is a simple one. You don’t need to worry about Tormentors or the Veil this go around, as opposed to the quest to obtain the Epochal Integration hand cannon. Its steps are extremely straightforward, and the real trick is navigating to find out what you need to do.

Obtain the Unveiled quest from Nimbus on Neomuna. We went straight to the Pouka Pond to get our Strand Aspect, though the vendor screen will tell you to complete this quest before you can obtain the new tool for your class.

Launch Veil Containment from Neomuna or from the Quests screen.

Listen to one of the messages in Veil Containment.

Return to the Pouka Pond and pick up your new Aspect.

This quest is another push toward the hidden Veil Containment missions. While they crucially expand on hugely missed plot points in Lightfall (such as what the Veil is), these audio logs are so accidentally well-hidden that players may just miss or forget about them. If you’re looking to catch up with the Veil Containment audio logs, we recommend using the Destiny Lore Vault YouTube channel, which has all of the messages in a neatly bundled playlist.

