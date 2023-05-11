When does the Destiny 2 season 21 dungeon release?

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep is bringing another addition to the game’s growing list of dungeons (and its also-expanding list of paywalls). Players who own the Lightfall dungeon key or bought the Year Six Annual Pass can dive into a new dungeon shortly after the release of season 21 later this month.

As evidenced by its name and by preseason teasers, Season of the Deep will have strong maritime overtones, potentially bringing the guardian into dangerous waters that could be reminiscent of the looming, thalassophobia-induced dread from Subnautica or SOMA.

The new season is bringing guardians back to Titan, one of the numerous casualties of the Destiny Content Vault after the release of Beyond Light. Deputy Commander Sloane has requested “emergency support” from any Guardians listening, hinting at some trouble brewing under the Jupiter moon. Former patrol areas could return, similarly to how the Derelict Leviathan made a brief comeback after Season of the Haunted.

Though there isn’t much information about the details of the dungeon or the story in Season of the Deep, Bungie has officially confirmed its release schedule. Here’s exactly when you should be ready to jump into uncharted waters with the new dungeon.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep dungeon release date and time

The Season of the Deep dungeon will launch at 12pm CT on May 26, following Bungie’s recent pattern of launching dungeons on the first Friday of a new season. With season 21 kicking off on Tuesday, May 23, this leaves players with a limited amount of time to grind before diving into the activity lands on the first Friday reset of the new season.

Luckily for guardians, though, Bungie will not increase the Power Level cap in Season of the Deep. If you’re all caught up and at 1810, the bigger grind will likely be to regain the power bonus from the seasonal artifact, which resets upon each new season.

The launch of the season 21 dungeon is also an opportunity for Bungie to move away from the incidents during the release of the Spire of the Watcher dungeon on Nov. 9, 2022. Spire kicked off with large-scale disconnects and errors, which only improved after Bungie disabled the API and third-party integration following the dungeon’s launch. The API was unavailable until Dec. 13, leaving players without some helpful third-party tools for days.

