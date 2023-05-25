How to get Deep Dive Keys in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep brings two different (but related) seasonal activities.

Deep Dive might be the most intriguing of the two: It has roguelite elements, different depths that will unlock over time, and secrets that help you get more challenges—and more rewards. To make the most out of this activity, though, you’ll need a Deep Dive Key, which opens up chests at the end of the mission to give you more rewards.

Deep Dive Keys allow you to open the regular chest at the end of the activity and gain even more loot. While all players can interact with the chest, opening it with a key potentially gets you extra drops of seasonal gear and Deep Engrams. Here’s how to find and farm them.

Where to get Deep Dive Keys in Destiny 2

Deep Dive Keys have a chance of dropping from most activities in the game, including playlist activities, raids, dungeons, and even higher-difficulty Lost Sectors. There’s no one way to guarantee Deep Dive Keys will drop, but you can acquire them passively even when not completing Season of the Deep activities. Their drop rate isn’t exactly stellar either, though activities can give you seasonal Engrams.

With the Deep Sea Locksmith seasonal bonus, you also have a chance of gaining a Deep Dive Key whenever you spend a Salvage Key in Salvage missions. Like Deep Dive Keys, Salvage Keys drop from most activities. You can also get Deep Dive Keys as a reward from the season pass and in the rewards track for the seasonal vendor, the Sonar Station.

How to use Deep Dive Keys in Season of the Deep

You’ll automatically expend a Deep Dive Key whenever you open a chest at the end of Deep Dive. This will potentially grant you extra rolls of seasonal gear and even extra seasonal Engrams to take with you to the H.E.L.M., which you can then focus into weapons from Season of the Deep, high-star Deep armor (provided you have the corresponding seasonal bonus), or even the reprised Reckoning weapons.

How to farm Deep Dive Keys in Destiny 2

Since they can drop from most activities, farming Deep Dive Keys is about finding short activities to grind. In our experience, Legend Lost Sectors can drop them, and they’re bound to come in handy if you’re farming Exotics. If you have a fireteam, though, the best way to farm Deep Dive Keys is through short dungeon encounters, such as Shattered Throne’s Dûl Incaru, Duality’s Nightmare of Caiatl, Spire of the Watcher’s first encounter, or any other fights you can finish quickly. Deep Dive Keys drop from activity completions, so it doesn’t matter if you’re getting loot for the activity or not, as long as you finish it.

