Some of the most unique weapons in Destiny 2 became unobtainable (or at least almost unusable) after the release of Beyond Light. The Reckoning weapons were among the long list of casualties to the Destiny Content Vault (DCV), but the release of season 21 brought these weapons back with a few new tricks.

The reprised Reckoning weapons boast an improved perk pool and even their own origin trait, giving Destiny players another chance to obtain some of the most iconic weapons from Season of the Drifter and the Reckoning activity.

How to get Reckoning weapons in Destiny 2

The Reckoning weapons are available as part of the Reckoning Focusing, available in the Sonar Station (seasonal vendor). Players can focus on a random Reckoning weapon for just two Deep Engrams or pick a weapon of their choice for twice that cost.

Focusing Reckoning weapons will also require you to obtain the Deep Weapon Focusing bonus for the season—which, in turn, asks you to obtain six different Season of the Deep or Reckoning weapons.

Occasionally, players may also obtain Reckoning weapons by delivering fish to the aquarium at the H.E.L.M. In our experience, we’ve obtained seasonal armor, world drops, and copies of Spare Rations by freeing Legendary fish, though that requires some patience and a lot of bait. Here are the weapons that made the cut:

All reprised Reckoning weapons in Destiny 2

Spare Rations (Kinetic hand cannon)

Bug-Out Bag (Solar SMG)

Outlast (Solar pulse rifle)

Last Man Standing (Solar shotgun)

Sole Survivor (Arc sniper rifle)

Just In Case (Solar sword)

Can you craft Reckoning weapons in Destiny 2?

At the release of Season of the Deep, the reprised Reckoning weapons don’t seem to be craftable. The Patterns for these weapons don’t appear in the Collections tab, indicating you likely can’t craft them. This would be a departure from what Bungie displayed in Season of the Haunted, with reissued Opulent weapons (such as CALUS Mini-Tool and Austringer) coming back as craftable guns. Season of the Seraph’s IKELOS weapons also returned in fully craftable form, so the reprised Reckoning weapons not being craftable feels like a break in the formula.

While this could be a bug, it’s also likely Bungie decided not to add them to the crafting pool this time around. Season of the Deep already brought a set of craftable weapons (Taken variants of the old Reckoning weapons) and overhauled Last Wish to add another set of craftable raid guns, which could have flooded players with Pattern requirements.

This season’s Taken weapons also occupy similar categories and play spaces as the Reckoning weapons, which may be one reason why Bungie didn’t let players craft them.

