How to get Bait in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Deep brought a nautical (and sometimes thalassophobia-inducing) theme, sending the Guardian to the depths of Titan to get help against the Witness. The whole season isn’t about crushing pressure, huge sea monsters, and the impending risk of drowning, though. The season brought a more light-hearted feature, allowing players to fish.

Though guardians don’t need to use bait to fish, they can use that new resource to increase their chance of getting higher-quality fish.

Whatever you pick out of the water has different qualities, ranging from the green “At Least It’s a Carp” to Legendary fish (some aptly named after Legendary weapons, such as “Gnawing Hun Gar” or “Cod Duello”).

Bait is a fairly easy resource to obtain in Destiny 2, and if you want, you don’t even need to launch into an activity: just exploring a map offers plenty of opportunities to stock up on this resource and go hunting for a Servant Lobster (a pun on the Servant Leader scout rifle from Gambit) or the Ignition Toad (named after Ignition Code, the Season of the Splicer grenade launcher). Here’s how you can get this resource.

Where to find Bait in Destiny 2

Bait drops from almost any activity, and its tooltip indicates you can get them from Salvage, Deep Dive, playlist activities, public events, patrols, or by collecting destination materials,” which offers a long list of options. If you’re just exploring an area, for instance, you can pick up patrols and run public events to gain Bait. You can check how much Bait you have by heading into your Inventory and looking for the Fishing Tackle item.

Here is approximately how much Bait you can get from each activity, based on our testing and experience. We’ll update this list as more information becomes available.

Collecting destination materials: One Bait

One Bait Patrols: Two

Two Public event (regular): Five

Five Public Event (Heroic): Seven or eight

Seven or eight Vanguard Ops: 10

Since odds are you’ll be running through seasonal activities anyway, stick with Salvage. In our experience so far, public events are a great way to obtain Bait, since they’re short and you can run them alongside some patrols for more results.

About the author