Now playable: DIM and other companion features are finally back online in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players can once again get their items from the vault or other characters seamlessly or grab bounties without having to go to a vendor.

Bungie re-enabled companion app features today, including the official companion app and third-party tools such as the Destiny Item Manager (DIM). Bungie severed the connection between those apps and its servers on Friday, Dec. 9, after a series of connection problems.

The release of the Spire of the Watcher dungeon on Dec. 9 brought with it a series of highly disruptive connection issues, including widespread occurrences of Weasel and Calabrese errors, related to network connectivity between players and the Bungie servers. While Destiny 2 struggled with the error codes for some hours, Bungie disabled features for third-party apps, which seemed to ease the burden on the servers.

Late on Dec. 9, Bungie said it identified the cause for the errors and was working on a fix for the issues. “To facilitate this, Destiny Companion features will remain unavailable on web, mobile, and third-party apps throughout the weekend,” the company said in its support account. The downtime has lasted since Bungie disabled the functionalities early on Dec. 9.

We have identified the cause of ongoing error code issues and are investigating a fix. To facilitate this, Destiny Companion features will remain unavailable on web, mobile, and third-party apps throughout the weekend. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) December 10, 2022

With the outage, players have been locked out of several nearly vital features in Destiny 2 since Dec. 9. While they aren’t strictly essential to Destiny 2’s functioning, not having them hinders the game greatly. DIM, for instance, allows players to drag and drop any item they own at any time, even if it’s in the vault or on a different character. Without this functionality, players have to actively head back to a hub area, manually look through their (usually filled) vaults until they find an item, then grab it and return to the activity. The process is more grueling if the item is on a different character: they have to swap guardians, drop the item in the vault, then swap again to grab the item from the vault and return to the activity.

DIM also allows players to keep track of their Postmasters while they’re doing any other activity. Since the Postmaster can only carry up to 21 items, players who encounter too many drops may not notice their Postmaster filling with gear and lose valuable items they saved up.

Even the official Destiny 2 companion app was down, which prevented players from using it to grab bounties in different destinations or from different vendors. While the app would allow you to stock up on both Banshee-44 and the Exo Frame’s bounties, players had to travel manually to the Tower and the H.E.L.M. to grab them.

In a comment on Dec. 9, player support team lead Drew Tucker said the Destiny 2 team would work over the weekend to find a solution “to this and other high priority issues.”

“Unfortunately, we can’t just issue a fix without propping builds, testing the fix, implementing the proper branches together, creating a new build, making sure that the new build works and didn’t break anything else, submitting it to cert, talking to our platform partners to see if they have the bandwidth to allow us to send out an update, and more,” Tucker wrote. “It takes quite a lot of work to fix things in the game, especially when it’s server-related. Luckily, we already have a release scheduled for next week, so our goal is to get this implemented into that release.”

With the issue since fixed, players can go back to enjoying Season of the Seraph with the help of the apps and third-party tools that have become so integral to the Destiny 2 experience.