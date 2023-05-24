How to complete the Deep Dive seasonal activity in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

The deeper you go, the better the loot.

Under the sea is where you will be if you are playing Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep. There are no singing crabs in this ocean, however. There are just a lot of bad guys and some missions to take part in.

Along with a new Dungeon, the main additions in Season of the Deep are two aquatic-themed playlists called Salvage and Deep Dives. Both offer unique gameplay and the chance for seasonal loot, so you’ll want to grind them to make the most of season 21.

Related: All fishing locations in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Here’s all you need to know about one of the two new seasonal activities offered in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep.

Destiny 2 Deep Dive guide

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deep Dives are a seasonal playlist activity in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep, accessible from a node within the H.E.L.M. location on the director.

This seasonal activity is for three players, and it has matchmaking so you can queue solo and be paired up with other players, meaning you won’t need a pre-made fireteam to enjoy the activity in season 21.

Deep Dives task you, the Guardian, with collecting more Egregore Coral, and it’s a simple activity with the potential to grab some cool rewards.

Related: How to get the Centrifuse catalyst in Destiny 2

At the start of each Deep Dive, you are given gifts from Ahsa, the giant Leviathan that’s a central part of this season’s story. These will be buffs to things like melee energy regeneration or Kinetic weapon damage.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the porthole opens, drop down and you will enter a section with no combat. You must instead keep an eye on the “Pressure Resistance” meter on the left. You will need to do your best Sonic the Hedgehog impression and grab the air bubbles around the area to recharge it, lest you will begin to take damage and eventually die.

Operate the two switches in the areas ahead to open the doors and continue on to the main areas of the Deep Dive mission.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside the first combat area, the enemies will begin to flood. You must complete a certain task, like killing Servitors to drop batteries that recharge your Egregore probe, to continue on throughout the mission.

Related: How to fish in Destiny 2, explained

Keep an eye out for Taken orbs that you can interact with. This is an optional objective within the missions that will spawn a third-tier reward in a second chest at the end of the mission. Once you interact with the orb, you must find glowing Taken spots on the floor and stand on them, marked “Excising Pressured Blight” when done properly.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once completed, you will head to the final area of the mission where you will fight a boss. Once the boss is dead, multiple chests will spawn and you can claim your rewards. If you have a Deep Dive Key, acquired as a random drop for playlist completions during the season, a key will automatically be used to acquire extra rewards.

The J4W-S, Wrath-Hunter Servitor boss is straightforward. When you reach the damage thresholds in its life bar, it will teleport you into an area where you can’t regenerate health.

It will periodically appear with smaller Servitors protecting it. Kill the smaller Servitors to resume the fight in the main area, repeat the process once more, and finish it off for your rewards.

About the author