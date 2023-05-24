All fishing locations in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

After years of anticipation and wishing, begging, and hoping from Guardians everywhere, Destiny 2 has finally added the activity it has always been missing: fishing.

That’s right, you too can grab a fishing pole and some bait and fish across the galaxy in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep. And the fish aren’t just for eating in Destiny 2 either; they often come with some sweet loot, like exotic armors or weapons.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having success as a fisherman is all about finding the right spot. If there’s no fish in the immediate area, you’re not going to be bringing home any supper (or loot) so you need to know where to fish.

There are fishing locations in three destinations in Destiny 2. Fishing spots in those locations seem to rotate around the general vicinity of where they’re marked on the map. This means they won’t be exactly near where the blue fishing icon is, and it also seems like the fishing spots tend to de-spawn if there’s a public event in the area.

Keeping these things in mind, here are where you can find the fishing spots in three different locations in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep.

EDZ fishing spots in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the other locations listed below, the EDZ has several potential spawn points for fishing locations, with two of them shown in the images above. In general, though, they will only spawn in the Outskirts section of the map.

Keep your eyes peeled for other players or a big beam of light denoting where the circular fishing dock is found.

Nessus fishing spots in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The map above shows one of the possible spawn locations for fishing spots on Nessus. The blue icon on the map above marks the general vicinity of where the fishing spots can spawn, with all of them spawning within The Cistern within the lake of radiolarian fluid.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The image above shows the fishing spot marked on the map in the initial image.

When trying to fish on Nessus, head to The Cistern and look around for other players, or a beam of light glowing up from the lake. At the base of the beam will be the circular dock where you can fish.

Savathûn’s Throne World fishing spots in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fishing spots in Savathûn’s Throne World can be found in the Miasma section to the north of where you spawn. The most common fishing location is the one found above, in the northwest area of the Miasma region.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The image above shows the fishing location marked in the map above it. It’s possible there are more locations in this destination, but this is the only one we’ve found so far.

This article will be updated with more information on fishing throughout Season of the Deep.

