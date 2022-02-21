When can you pre-load Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

Play all Destiny's exciting new content as soon as possible.

Destiny 2’s highly anticipated expansion, The Witch Queen, is set to finally release tomorrow, Feb. 22, and the update’s pre-load will be available soon.

This February expansion will bring loads of new content including weapons, a campaign, new destinations, a reworked Void subclass, and weapon crafting. Guardians hoping to get in on the exciting action as soon as possible should pre-load their game so they’ll be ready as soon as the update drops.

The Witch Queen pre-load times

Destiny’s servers will go down for maintenance starting at 8:45pm CT on Feb. 21. The pre-load will then go live for all platforms at the same time. Players can begin to pre-load Destiny at 9pm CT today. A full breakdown of the maintenance and update schedule is available here, courtesy of Bungie.

The complete update, including the new Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen release, will go live for all platforms and regions at 11am CT on Feb. 22.

The new expansion centers around the titular Witch Queen, Savathûn, and is the first expansion since Destiny 2: Beyond Light, which launched on Nov. 10, 2021. Players have eagerly been awaiting The Witch Queen, as well as the update coming alongside it, which will introduce a plethora of new options for players to delve into. This release is the second of a planned four expansions in Bungie’s latest story arc.

Bungie provided an in-depth look at all of the Feb. expansion’s content here.