The Final Shape loophole gives Destiny 2 players a super rare gun—but there’s a huge catch

Reports are circulating this week over the return of a Destiny 2 preorder bug where players can purchase and then cancel extended editions of The Final Shape expansion and unlock a rare Exotic weapon—but it won’t last forever.

The Exotic fusion rifle Tessellation is officially coming to Destiny 2 early next February with the launch of The Final Shape. But, just like this year’s Lightfall expansion and its Exotic auto rifle Quicksilver Storm, preordering the expansion’s Annual Pass allows players to get their hands on the weapon early.

Wat happens if you preorder, unlock the weapon, and then cancel the preorder though? It seems players are able to keep their new Exotic, according to rumors first circulated by popular Destiny content creator LUCKYY10P on Twitter.

Heard a rumor that players were preordering The Final Shape then refunding their orders, but were able to keep Tessellation. Can anyone confirm this is actually true?



I do not encourage doing this – but I was curious if this is in fact happening.#Destiny2 #D2 #Bungie pic.twitter.com/2ClGQi65lW — LUCKYY10P (@LUCKYY10P) August 26, 2023

Many responded to LUCKYY10P stating the Destiny 2 loophole was still working, with the method popular with users back in February 2023 in the lead-up to Lightfall. Players on console were able to preorder the Neomuna expansion, acquire Quicksilver Storm, then cancel the pre-order altogether but keep the weapon.

Related: Destiny 2 just disabled one of Season of the Witch’s most powerful new features

The loophole predates Lightfall entirely, with Osteo Striga (The Witch Queen) and No Time to Explain (Beyond Light) also available as pre-order bonuses, but unlike their successors, they weren’t available for use until the expansion went live.

Even better—not that we’d recommend doing this anyway—Xbox preorders don’t charge a payment method until a week or so before release, meaning no money actually trades hands. For PlayStation and Steam users, this isn’t the case as funds are immediately withdrawn and players would need to follow refund methods.

Now, fireteams of guardians are taking to Season of the Witch with the fusion rifle and wreaking havoc with it despite technically not earning the rare Destiny weapon as Bungie truly intended. However, their fun may be quite short-lived.

Here’s the catch: Destiny 2 players who have run out this trick before are already saying they abused the workaround for Lightfall but after the expansion released, the game detected the pre-order was canceled and deleted the weapon. We’re still a few months out from The Final Shape’s release though, which would give plenty of time for players to try the gun out, then lose it and earn it back again officially.

Whether or not players pursue this odd preorder glitch, Tessellation will be available to all players who purchase The Final Shape in February 2024. In the meantime, Season of the Witch has kicked off, bringing with it plenty of new content for Destiny players to enjoy.

About the author