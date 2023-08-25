Destiny 2’s newest premium Exotic already has a game-breaking bug

Destiny 2’s newest premium Exotic is available for players who shell out for the Deluxe edition of the upcoming expansion The Final Shape.

The weapon that comes alongside a $100 bundle has a powerful alternate firing mode that consumes your grenade, but a content creator showcased a way to use it without any downsides just a week ahead of the next raid race.

The Tesselation fusion rifle lets guardians consume their grenade to load in an extra-powerful round whose damage roughly compares to Izanagi’s Burden or a rocket launcher. This projectile requires players to spend their grenade charge, which creates a cost-and-reward mechanic and a unique identity for the weapon.

Content creator Cheese Forever spotted an easily replicable glitch that lets guardians perpetually use the alternate fire mode, even if they don’t have any grenade charge. This effectively lets guardians not be limited by grenade upkeep, and instead, their only obstacle is finding ammo.

If Tesselation’s perpetual alternate fire damage wasn’t impactful enough, its ammo efficiency would also make it particularly unbalanced. Izanagi’s Burden requires four shots of Special to deal similar damage, and rockets use the rarer Heavy ammo that comes in purple bricks.

While normally this may not be an urgent issue, the potential for unfair advantages worsens when taking into account the quickly approaching Race to World First. Players all over the world will try to be the first squad to beat Crota’s End (and its challenge mode) when the reprised raid releases next Friday, Sept. 1, and the buggy Tesselation could give teams an upper hand.

This isn’t the first time Bungie has released a pre-order Exotic, and it’s also not the first time a glitch has jeopardized the raid race. Lightfall‘s Quicksilver Storm was also available through a $100 bundle before its expansion was released, and it was also bugged shortly before a raid race.

At the time, Bungie disabled Quicksilver Storm in all raids and dungeons, and Tesselation will presumably see a similar fate if the developer can’t fix the issue. Unlike Quicksilver Storm, however, the impact of the Tesselation glitch could affect activities in the whole game, potentially pushing the developer to disable it altogether.

There’s still time for gear bans and bug fixes ahead of the raid race. Stay tuned to the official Bungie Help support page for more information about glitches and technical issues, especially as the release of Crota’s End draws near.

