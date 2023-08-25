Destiny 2 just disabled one of Season of the Witch’s most powerful new features

Season of the Witch in Destiny 2 added new abilities for each of the three class’ Strand subclasses, but one of them has been problematic enough to gain the attention of the entire community.

The new Warlock Strand aspect, Weavewalk, quickly blew up on social media for the massive buff to player survivability it added in the Crucible PvP mode. It turns out, Bungie is calling it an “issue” and disabling it for the time being.

Due to an issue, the Warlock's Weavewalk Strand Aspect has been disabled. We're actively pursuing a fix for a future update. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) August 25, 2023

“Dodge while airborne to enter the weave, gaining damage resistance from combatants and players,” the Aspect’s description reads. “Reactivate your air dodge or cast your Rift to exit the weave.”

The new Aspect is earned through a short quest as part of the new season, pertaining to the Veil on Neomuna. It can be finished in just a few minutes, giving Warlocks immediate access to the new power.

As illustrated in the tweet below, Weavewalk was turning Warlocks into an unkillable nightmare. This is likely the main reason for the change, because the issue wasn’t that egregious or noticeable in PvE activities, if applicable at all.

The new Aspect is fun to use and quite unique, so this will undoubtedly come as bad news for Warlock players everywhere. But the video shows just how powerful it was, so the balance aspect of the issue needed to be addressed quickly.

WEAVEWALK IS DIGUSTINGLY STRONG IN PVP LOL#Destiny2 #destinythegame



link in comments for full video 👇 pic.twitter.com/20AxxxZZ5q — Art But Married 💍 (@Artiphite) August 22, 2023

Weavewalk will be disabled while Bungie is “actively pursuing a fix for a future update,” so Strand Warlocks will need to use two of the other three Aspects for the time being.

