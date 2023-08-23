New and returning Destiny 2 players are finally getting a shortcut to the endgame

Bungie will soon be adding an exciting new Destiny 2 feature designed to get new players and returning veterans straight into endgame activities: Fireteam Power.

The shortcut feature, revealed following The Final Shape’s huge narrative focus in Bungie’s Showcase on Aug. 22, sees the fireteams receive a Power level irrespective of individual players’ Power values. The Fireteam Power level will be adjusted based on the player with the highest power level among the group.

Fireteam Power is expected to be enabled from season 23, which will be hitting live servers a little later this year, in early November.

This means if a single player was at Power or above for an activity, the entire group who are below this level receive a boost to compensate. This means the whole team can contribute equally to an endgame activity like a dungeon or raid that otherwise would be impossible for the new or returning player to complete.

This feature has been requested for some time by fans of the franchise who, after a season or two without playing, fell too far behind in Power to catch up. Instead of needing to grind all the way through a season or two’s worth of content to reach the required Power level, players can now join an active friend and immediately take on the most powerful enemies in the Destiny franchise.

The system is not without its caveats, however. All players must still have access to the activity they wish to complete, which may require the purchase of certain expansions—particularly for any new endgame activities.

Also, at least to our understanding, not every activity will be Fireteam Power-enabled, with the likes of Grandmaster Nightfalls and the newest raid likely exempt.

The Fireteam Power feature will be launched beside a new Fireteam Finder revamp. Currently, players wanting to run particular activities that don’t have matchmaking enabled need to play with friends, clan mates, or use a myriad of third-party tools in order to find a fireteam.

Bungie revealed a rework of their own matchmaking system including a cool tags system so you can find like-minded guardians and a waiting lobby to discuss strategy while the finder hunts down your remaining team.

After the massive additions coming with The Final Shape and today’s launch of Season of the Witch, there really isn’t a better time to get back into the game.

