Scavenger’s Fate god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Scavenger’s Fate landed during the second act of Destiny 2’s Episode Revenant, adding another Void shotgun to the list—and this one has a fairly stacked list of perks in its god roll.

This shotgun has no Withering Gaze, but it still brings plenty of surprises. The usual reload perk and damage perk formula certainly applies here, and in no small part because of a wealth of options to speed up your reload. There are even a couple of good perks for Destiny 2‘s Crucible if you’re PvP-inclined.

Here are our god rolls for Scavenger’s Fate, with perks from the API seen in d2foundry.gg.

Scavenger’s Fate PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Mag: Appended Mag or Light Mag

Appended Mag or Light Mag First perk: Discord , Slideshot, or Dual Loader

, Slideshot, or Dual Loader Second perk: Surrounded , Vorpal Weapon, or Desperate Measures Honorable mention: Frenzy

, Vorpal Weapon, or Desperate Measures

While we usually look the other way when it comes to Discord in primary weapons, Scavenger’s Fate makes tremendous use of this perk when it’s active. Get a kill with a different weapon, then swap back to recover one ammo on each kill. Thanks to this shotgun’s high damage, you’re getting those refunds pretty often, so Discord quickly rose to the top of our god roll. (We’d like to thank our Ded Gramarye IV with Discord/Chain Reaction for this epiphany.)

Slideshot and Dual Loader are also amazing perks to have on any weapon you need to load quickly, especially once Dual Loader lost its (unnecessary) downside to reload speed. You may not keep your magazine fully topped up, but you’ll always have some ammo to shoot with if you have any of these perks. Feeding Frenzy also works here, but it doesn’t have the same convenience as the others.

Repulsor Brace can be a viable option, but only if you have access to Void debuffs. This can come through Destabilizing Rounds and Void/Prismatic setups. Still, we’d probably take Discord over it even in those scenarios unless we use a build focused on providing Overshields.

Scavenger Fate’s fourth column brings its own share of contenders. We chose Vorpal Weapon for our god roll because of how easy it is to activate, but Surrounded provides bigger benefits. This is especially great if you’re using Discord since the extra damage from Surrounded triggers your ammo refunds from Discord more easily. Frenzy has an easy trigger and boosts stats and damage, though you may not even need it (aside from the reload speed buff).

Desperate Measures works well if you’re interpolating your gunplay with abilities, so it also gets a good placement on our list. Destabilizing Rounds might be a good choice for some extra crowd control, and you may even get decent benefits from it using Repulsor Brace (though we’re on the Discord side of the equation by far).

Scavenger’s Fate PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Mag: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds First perk: Lone Wolf or Perpetual Motion

Lone Wolf or Perpetual Motion Second perk: Closing Time or Harmony

Our parts here aim for a bit more range to extend your reach with Scavenger’s Fate. Every meter counts within shotgun range in PvP, so aim for these parts for a little more room to breathe.

We went with Lone Wolf or Perpetual Motion for the perks, depending on what you want to boost. Lone Wolf bumps aim assist and ADS speed, with bigger bonuses when you’re not close to an ally. Perpetual Motion, on the other hand, increases handling, stability, and reload. We’d take Lone Wolf, but it’s up to preference here.

Likewise, the fourth column is a toss-up between Closing Time and Harmony. Closing Time gives you more range somewhat consistently in the Crucible, so that’s what we’d take. Harmony, however, can be a good option if you’re taking enemies close to each other.

How to get Scavenger’s Fate in Destiny 2

Scavenger’s Fate drops after completing Tomb of Elders activities, including its basic and extended variant (Contest of Elders). You can use Tonics to improve your chances of obtaining this shotgun. The Tonic of Scavenger’s Fate is the best option, but you can also use Tonic of Tomb of Elders Weapons if needed.

