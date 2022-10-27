Oct. 27 TWAB recap: Craftable DSC weapons with new perks, upcoming crafting changes in Lightfall

This week at Bungie, players discovered another reason to visit Deep Stone Crypt. The Legendary DSC weapons will be the first old raid guns to receive a quality pass, Bungie revealed in its famous This Week at Bungie (TWAB) blog post. These weapons will receive an updated perk pool, be fully craftable, and even have their own origin trait when season 19 kicks off on Dec. 6. In addition to that, Bungie also confirmed a few tweaks coming to crafting when Lightfall releases on Feb. 28, 2023.

Here are the highlights of the This Week at Bungie blog post from Oct. 27, including the most important takeaways from the updated DSC weapons and the Lightfall crafting changes.

Craftable Deep Stone Crypt weapons

The Europa raid will be the first of the pre-crafting raids to receive a quality pass, and the Legendary DSC weapons will be craftable starting with season 19, according to the Oct. 27 TWAB. The latest raid released without any crafted weapons was Vault of Glass in May 2021, before The Witch Queen introduced the system.

Players can expect the DSC weapons to get the full crafted treatment starting alongside season 19 on Dec. 6. The weapons will receive a reissued perk pool, Deepsight drops, enhanced versions of their base perks, and even the Bray Inheritance origin trait, though the TWAB didn’t specify what it will do.

Like other raid weapons, encounters in DSC will have a chance of awarding a red-border version of its weapons, which will count toward Pattern acquisition. Those who want to grind can take advantage of weeks when DSC is in rotation to farm for weapon rolls and Deepsight drops, but players can receive a guaranteed Deepsight weapon of their choice per week by buying it off the chest at the end of the raid.

Senior design lead Chris Proctor also gave players a taste of some upcoming perks, including Focused Fury (confirmed to roll on Heritage), Voltshot (confirmed to roll on Posterity), and Incandescent, which will roll into Trustee’s perk pool alongside Rapid Hit.

Upcoming changes to crafting in Lightfall

In addition to the craftable DSC weapons, Bungie also outlined changes coming to the crafting system when Lightfall launches in February 2023. The company will implement a series of tweaks to mitigate pain points with the system and will also make Adept weapons of raids more comparable to their base counterparts with enhanced perks.

Though Bungie didn’t fully share what changes will come when Lightfall releases—they “are being developed, tested, and finalized,” the company said—the TWAB blog post pointed toward a few pain points and strategies Bungie has identified for the future.

One of the pain points was that “Deepsight weapons are far too common,” causing veteran players to spend precious vault space hoarding those weapons in case they need currency and confusing newer players about which weapons are actually craftable. As a strategy, Bungie aims to implement alternative ways to earn Deepsight currencies—and, in a shocking move, will stop non-craftable weapons from dropping with Deepsight when Lightfall hits. The latter measure aims to reduce Deepsight hoarding and alleviate the stress on players’ vaults, according to Bungie, and it’s bound to take place in tandem with new ways to obtain Resonant Elements to avoid causing a dearth in crafting materials.

Players must also equip weapons to extract Resonant Elements from them, which causes issues with loadouts. Although the goal was to make players experiment with weapons they’d normally use, Bungie acknowledged a degree of loadout stress and aims to mitigate it by reducing the incentives to use suboptimal Deepsight or crafted weapons. Bungie also wants to address bad luck when acquiring Patterns by providing opportunities for players to choose what weapon they’ll target, though the TWAB post didn’t exactly specify what that will entail.

Bungie didn’t outline many concrete and confirmed measures in the TWAB, but it did make a clear plan to put Adept weapons in line with crafted ones: giving the Adept Lightfall raid weapons access to enhanced perks. The company also confirmed that non-craftable weapons will stop dropping as red borders in Lightfall.

The Lightfall crafting changes will overhaul the crafting economy and systems within Destiny 2, though players will not feel their full potential until the expansion releases in February 2023. Bungie will likely share some more information about the topic as Lightfall draws near, however. And in the meantime, players can chase the craftable DSC weapons while they wait for more news.