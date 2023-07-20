In the Hot Seat: How to complete the Destiny 2 Solstice triumph

Players who want to grind out their Solstice event challenges may have already faced the tricky task of completing the In the Hot Seat triumph. This challenge asks players to finish activities in Neomuna and seems clear-cut at first. But the more Neomuna activities you try, the more you’ll notice it’s not as simple as it seems since some activities don’t give any progress at all.

In the Hot Seat requires you to “complete activities on Neptune to earn Silver Leaves,” which already narrows down the possible pool of activities. Patrols, for instance, give no Silver Leaves, and consequently no progress. Despite the triumph’s description, though, the amount of progress you get doesn’t rely on the amount of Silver Leaves you get.

Related: Here is the best Silver Leaves farm in Destiny 2

You may be tracking down some Kindling to finish upgrading your armor, or you could be after the Flamekeeper title and the neat gilding that comes with it (and lasts for another year). You might just be a completionist looking to wrap up all Solstice event challenges. The In the Hot Seat triumph can stump players, though, since it’s not exactly clear what drops Silver Leaves and what doesn’t. Here’s the easiest way to complete this triumph.

Best way to complete the In The Hot Seat Solstice triumph

Based on our testing, we’ve found the best way to complete the In The Hot Seat triumph is to launch the HyperNet Current Strike from the Director, and not as a playlist activity. Each completion of the Strike from the Director gave us 30 percent progress, so you could reasonably get away with three or four completions. This will not give you progress toward Vanguard Ops or playlist activities, though, since Strikes launched from the Director are technically not part of a playlist.

The other choice we had was doing Heroic public events, which netted us 10 percent progress per clear. You can wrap this up with three clears of HyperNet Current from your Director (around 10-15 minutes each) and one Heroic public event. Regular public events only give you six percent progress, so try to make them Heroic whenever possible.

Neomuna Lost Sectors have only given us 10 percent progress on regular difficulty and take quite a bit of time, so you’re better off running HyperNet Current. Thanks to the intrinsically higher difficulty in Neomuna and them generally being longer, those Lost Sectors take a fair bit of time. You could always farm them with friends, though, since that would make them far easier and more time-efficient.

If you don’t own Lightfall, though, you likely can’t access the HyperNet Current Strike, which slashes your possible options. Neomuna Lost Sectors with friends are very much on the table as a viable option, but if you’re solo, it’s a toss-up between that and Heroic public events.

About the author