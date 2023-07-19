All event challenges in Destiny 2’s Solstice

The annual Solstice event for Destiny 2 has returned in 2023, and players can once again venture into the EAZ and kindle a paracausal bonfire to gain access to Solstice-specific loot and some rather extravagant-looking high-stat armor.

It also comes packaged with a variety of event challenges that players can complete, either for the glory of another title or for the Kindling rewards that are required to upgrade the Solstice’s Sunlit armor set.

The event challenges in question require players to complete a variety of tasks across a broad range of activities. While some will be easy enough to complete with enough runs through Bonfire Bash over the three weeks the Solstice event is live, other event challenges will need you to go further afield to get done.

Even if you aren’t a guardian that often goes for event titles like Flamekeeper, Solstice is one of the few Destiny 2 events you’ll want to do the challenges for, in spite of that. Upgrading the Solstice armor is core to the event’s gameplay loop, and allows you to re-roll each armor piece for greater and greater stat benefits. While Solstice is live, it is one of the best farms in the game for high-stat armor, but you’ll only gain access to that farm if you are earning the Kindling necessary via the event challenges.

Every event card challenge in Destiny 2’s 2023 Solstice event, explained

Bashing Success Complete the Bonfire Bash activity Good Ignite Defeat 15 Ignition Carriers during the Bonfire Bash activity Torch the Taken Defeat 15 Prismatic Taken during the Bonfire Bash activity Fuel for the Fire Stoke the flames 35 times during the Bonfire Bash activity Fuel for the Fire II Stoke the flames 70 times during the Bonfire Bash activity Fuel for the Fire III Stoke the flames 100 times during the Bonfire Bash activity Ash Tray Collect 350 Silver Ash (obtain by converting Silver Leaves in Bonfire Bash) Like Wildfire Defeat targets anywhere in the system (Guardians award bonus progress) Superlative Defeat targets with Super abilities Forged in Flame Defeat 10 opposing Guardians in any activity Hand Lighter Defeat targets with hand cannons, shotguns and rocket launchers Burn Them Down Defeat 40 boss enemies anywhere in the system Raking the Coals Complete playlist activities and earn Silver Leaves Dare to Dream Complete Blind Well and Dares of Eternity activities to earn Silver Leaves Brightfall Complete Vanguard Ops and Nightfall activities to earn Silver Leaves Fires of Competition Complete 10 Crucible and Gambit matches to earn Silver Leaves A Spark in the Dark Complete rounds of Altars of Sorrow and Salvage to earn Silver Leaves In the Hot Seat Complete activities on Neptune to earn Silver Leaves Flamekeeper Complete all 18 event challenges and claim the Flamekeeper title

Completing all 18 of the challenges will award players with the Flamekeeper title. Once that title has been claimed, the additional Flamekeeper challenge can then be claimed as well to earn yourself a free Ascendant Shard and Ascendant Alloy.

Other than Flamekeeper, the rewards for the other event challenges can vary. However, the one constant through all 18 of them is they will award you with some Kindling. Some of the harder challenges, such as Fuel for the Fire III and Hand Lighter, offer two Kindling instead. We’ll be keeping an eye on Fuel for the Fire III for different reasons too, as the challenge comes packaged with the event’s Exotic “Ephemeral Spark” ship.

You will need to complete all of the Solstice event challenges before the event itself ends in just a few short weeks. The EAZ will only be around for three weeks, so be sure to log into Destiny 2 sooner rather than later if you want to benefit from all the goodies on offer. This year, Solstice is running from July 18 through to Aug 8.

