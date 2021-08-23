As you play more PvP matches in Destiny 2, you’ll accumulate Crucible Ranks. Crucible Ranks are different from Glory, which determines a player’s rank in competitive modes. Older Destiny 2 players will recognize them as Valor Ranks, but Bungie changed their nomenclature in Season of the Lost.

Getting to Crucible Rank 16 may be a challenging task, but with enough time in PvP, you can reach the maximum rank before you know it—especially if you do the weekly challenges, complete bounties, and play Iron Banner matches when it’s live.

Once you reach the highest Crucible Rank, you’ll have the option to reset it and start the grind from scratch. You’ll still get points for playing PvP matches, and you’ll have access to even more rewards from Lord Shaxx, meaning you can still get something out of the Crucible.

It’s easy to get lost while searching for how you can reset your Crucible Rank, especially if it’s your first time getting to the top. Here’s how you can reset your Crucible Rank in Destiny 2.

Head to the Tower.

Talk to Lord Shaxx and collect all of the available rewards up to level 16. If it’s your first time resetting, the rewards will usually include Upgrade Modules, Enhancement Cores, Prisms, a Shader, an Emblem, and an Ascendant Shard at max level.

After collecting the rewards, you’ll be able to reset your Crucible Rank by selecting and holding Reset Reputation.

If it’s your first time resetting your Crucible Rank (or your Valor Rank for players who go with the old nomenclature), Lord Shaxx will give you an Ascendant Shard for your trouble. Resetting it further in the same season will reward you with more Enhancement Cores and Prisms in the rewards track and an Exotic Engram when you get to max level.

Your Crucible Rank will reset automatically with the start of the next season, but you will lose access to all of the rewards in Shaxx’s track when the new season begins. Players should unlock everything they’d like to add to their collection before every new season.

There are a total of six major Crucible ranks, and you won’t be able to reset your rank until you get to the maximum level (formerly known as max Valor Rank). Here are the six major ranks and how much experience it takes to reach them, according to the Destiny wiki. These calculations do not consider subranks, numbered with Roman numerals.