How to make a clan in Destiny 2

"We have strength in numbers. What did you have?"

Being a lone wolf can be fun, but it isn’t always for everyone. As you progress through Destiny 2, you may soon realize the game is more fun with friends. Joining a clan is one of the best ways of making new friends in Destiny 2 and is a great way to enhance your gaming experience with coordination.

Once you’re in a clan, you’ll have access to private Fireteams, Clan Rewards, additional bounties and a Clan Banner. In most titles, there’s usually an NPC in the game or a menu option that allows players to join or create clans. The process is slightly different in Destiny 2, but it looks to be more accessible since you won’t even need to log into the game.

Here’s how you can make a clan in Destiny 2.

Create a clan in Destiny 2 through the Bungie website

The Bungie website method will allow you to create a clan on any device with a web browser.

Head over to the Bungie Clans website.

Sign in with your credentials or your preferred login method.

After logging in, you’ll be able to click on the Create Clan button.

Type in your clan name.

Write down your clan shortname, a four-character-long name that’ll be featured next to your name in Destiny 2.

Enter your clan motto. This part is optional and you can write anything you’d like to continue with the process.

After you’re done with the motto, you’ll be asked to provide a description of your clan. That’ll be especially helpful for players who are looking for clans since they’ll be able to make up their mind about your class by looking at the description.

Choose your clan’s language and the security options to decide whether you’d like to accept members through approvals.

Choose “Create Clan” to complete the process.

Use the Companion app to create a clan in Destiny 2

If you have the Companion app installed on your iOS or Android device, you’ll be able to create a clan without applying the first method.

Launch the Companion app and sign in with your credentials.

Switch over to the Clans section by tapping on its icon toward the bottom part of your screen.

Tap on “Create Clan.”

Enter your clan’s name, motto, shortname, description, and also the security options.

Once you’re done with all the details, you can click on “Create Clan” to finalize the process.

How can you join a clan in Destiny 2?

To join a clan in Destiny 2, you’ll also need a browser or the Companion app.

Regardless of whether you’re on a browser or the Companion app, head over to Clan Search. You can find the Clan Search section by tapping on the Clans button on the Companion app.

There’ll be only a single box on display, and it’ll require you to enter the full name of the clan you’d like to join.

If it’s a clan without any security measures, you should instantly join their ranks instantly. Clans that have increased security may need to check out your application, so it may take a while for you to get in.



How can you leave a clan in Destiny 2?

Though clan adventures start with a honeymoon phase, you may find yourself in situations where you’d better off without your current crew. Taking a break can also be another reason to leave a clan or you may just want to find a new adventure.

Leaving a clan is just as easy as creating or joining one. Like previous steps, you’ll need to head over to the Clan section either on the Companion app or Bungie’s dedicated website. Access your clan page by clicking on your clan’s banner, and an option that reads “Leave Clan” should appear on the bottom of your screen.

After leaving your clan, you can follow the methods above to create one or join another one.