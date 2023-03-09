How to get Vexcalibur catalysts in Destiny 2 Lightfall and what they do

The Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion kicked off with the ​​Season of Defiance, which includes a secret mission called NODE.OVRD.AVALON that takes players into the Vex Network. It also involves a quest that offers Vexcalibur, an Exotic Glaive, as a reward.

Getting the Vexcalibur is a straightforward process. First, you’ll need to start the NODE.OVRD.AVALON secret mission by shooting six Vex Cubes spread out between the Gulch and the Sludge within 30 seconds of each other.

Then, all you need to do is complete the mission and return to the H.E.L.M. It will unlock automatically, along with a pattern.

Like the Seraph Pulse Rifle, however, the Vexcalibur can also be fine-tuned by using one of three multiple catalysts. Each one gives the weapon a unique perk.

What do the Vexcalibur catalysts in Destiny 2 Lightfall do?

The Vexcalibur catalysts offer the following perks and bonuses to the weapon:

Immovable Refit : Grants this weapon Immovable Object. Dealing ranged damage with this weapon grants increased shield energy while stationary.

: Grants this weapon Immovable Object. Dealing ranged damage with this weapon grants increased shield energy while stationary. Robber Refit : Grants this weapon Grave Robber, which refills the magazine upon getting a melee kill.

: Grants this weapon Grave Robber, which refills the magazine upon getting a melee kill. Feedback Refit: Grants this weapon Replenishing Aegis, which partially reloads the weapon from reserves when blocking damage.

Screengrab via Bungie

How to get Vexcalibur catalysts in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The first Vexcalibur catalyst can be obtained by completing the NODE.OVRD.AVALON secret mission again on Legendary difficulty. The second and third will likely be earnt the same way in the upcoming weeks.

Once you’ve unlocked them, you can add them to the Vexcalibur using the Reshape option in the Enclave. It will set you back 10,000 Glimmer and three Enhancement Cores each time.