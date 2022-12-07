Reprisals of old favorites and a wealth of deadly new perk combinations make for an arsenal in Season of the Seraph worth farming for over the coming months. Destiny 2‘s latest season drop has over 35 weapons that are either brand new or new takes on the classics, tucked away in upcoming events or secreted within seasonal and ritual activities.
There’s something for every kind of player in the new loot pool, with a focus on variety rather than what is predictably popular. This has led to seasonal gear that includes the likes of a Bow and a Glaive, as well as Trials of Osiris offering a Heavy Machine Gun for the first time. In another first for Destiny 2, the Deep Stone Crypt raid is also getting a refresh on its weapon offerings to make them both craftable and give them perk rolls more fitting of the current meta.
Whether you’re looking for the next Funnelweb or a choice new gun out of your usual comfort range, here are all the new weapons that have been added to the loot pool with Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph and how to get them.
All new weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph
The Manticore
- Rarity: Exotic
- Weapon type: Submachine Gun
- Energy type: Void
- Frame: 900 RPM
- Source: Obtained via the Season Pass
Revision Zero
- Rarity: Exotic
- Weapon type: Pulse Rifle
- Energy type: Unknown
- Frame: Unknown
- Source: Obtained via the Exotic mission “Operation: Seraph’s Shield” (available on Dec. 20)
Disparity
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Pulse Rifle
- Energy type: Kinetic (Stasis)
- Frame: 450 RPM (Aggressive Burst)
- Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M
Path of Least Resistance
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Trace Rifle
- Energy type: Arc
- Frame: 1000 RPM (Adaptive Frame)
- Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M
Retrofit Escapade
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Machine Gun
- Energy type: Void
- Frame: 900 RPM (Rapid-Fire Frame)
- Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M
Judgment of Kelgorath
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Glaive
- Energy type: Solar
- Frame: 45 RPM (Aggressive Glaive)
- Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M
Fire and Forget
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Linear Fusion Rifle
- Energy type: Stasis
- Frame: Three-round burst (Aggressive Frame)
- Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M
Tripwire Canary
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Combat Bow
- Energy type: Arc
- Frame: 612 Draw Time (Lightweight Frame)
- Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M
Exalted Truth
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Hand Cannon
- Energy type: Void
- Frame: 140 RPM (Adaptive Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Trials of Osiris and Trials Engrams
Unwavering Duty
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Machine Gun
- Energy type: Solar
- Frame: 450 RPM (Adaptive Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Trials of Osiris and Trials Engrams
Prolonged Engagement
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Submachine Gun
- Energy type: Kinetic (Stasis)
- Frame: 900 RPM (Lightweight Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Strike completions and reputation rewards from Zavala
Veles-X
- Rarity: Legendary (Ritual)
- Weapon type: Pulse Rifle
- Energy type: Void
- Frame: 450 RPM (Aggressive Burst)
- Source: Obtained via Zavala, Shaxx and The Drifter as a rank-up reward from playlist activities
Blowout
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Rocket Launcher
- Energy type: Arc
- Frame: 20 RPM (Adaptive Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Crucible match completions and reputation rewards from Shaxx
Albruna-D
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Sniper Rifle
- Energy type: Arc
- Frame: 72 RPM (Aggressive Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Gambit match completions and reputation rewards from The Drifter
Jararaca-3sr
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Scout Rifle
- Energy type: Kinetic (Stasis)
- Frame: 260 RPM (VEIST Rapid-Fire)
- Source: Obtained via random world drops, Legendary Engrams and Banshee-44
Fioritura-59
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Sidearm
- Energy type: Void
- Frame: 450 RPM (Rapid-Fire Frame)
- Source: Obtained via random world drops, Legendary Engrams and Banshee-44
Lodbrok-C
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Auto Rifle
- Energy type: Kinetic
- Frame: 360 RPM (High-Impact Frame)
- Source: Obtained via random world drops, Legendary Engrams and Banshee-44
Dark Decider
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Auto Rifle
- Energy type: Arc
- Frame: 720 RPM (Rapid-Fire Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Iron Banner match completions and Iron Engrams
Aurvandil FR6
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Fusion Rifle
- Energy type: Kinetic (Stasis)
- Frame: 960 Charge Time (High-Impact Frame)
- Source: Obtained via random world drops, Legendary Engrams and Banshee-44
All reprised weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph
Rose
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Hand Cannon
- Energy type: Kinetic
- Frame: 140 RPM (Lightweight Frame)
- Source: Obtained via completing placement matches and weekly challenges in the Crucible Competitive playlist
Wendigo GL3
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Heavy Grenade Launcher
- Energy type: Arc
- Frame: 120 RPM (Adaptive Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Nightfall Strike completions
Hung Jury SR4
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Scout Rifle
- Energy type: Kinetic
- Frame: 180 RPM (Precision Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Nightfall Strike completions
Gunnora’s Axe
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Shotgun
- Energy type: Arc
- Frame: 65 RPM (Pinpoint Slug Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Iron Banner match completions and Iron Engrams
IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Submachine Gun
- Energy type: Arc
- Frame: 750 RPM (Aggressive Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Resonant Amps and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M
IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Hand Cannon
- Energy type: Void
- Frame: 180 RPM (Precision Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Resonant Amps and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M
IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Shotgun
- Energy type: Solar
- Frame: 140 RPM (Rapid-Fire Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Resonant Amps and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M
IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon type: Sniper Rifle
- Energy type: Solar
- Frame: 140 RPM (Rapid-Fire Frame)
- Source: Obtained via Resonant Amps and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M