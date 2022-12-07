Reprisals of old favorites and a wealth of deadly new perk combinations make for an arsenal in Season of the Seraph worth farming for over the coming months. Destiny 2‘s latest season drop has over 35 weapons that are either brand new or new takes on the classics, tucked away in upcoming events or secreted within seasonal and ritual activities.

There’s something for every kind of player in the new loot pool, with a focus on variety rather than what is predictably popular. This has led to seasonal gear that includes the likes of a Bow and a Glaive, as well as Trials of Osiris offering a Heavy Machine Gun for the first time. In another first for Destiny 2, the Deep Stone Crypt raid is also getting a refresh on its weapon offerings to make them both craftable and give them perk rolls more fitting of the current meta.

Whether you’re looking for the next Funnelweb or a choice new gun out of your usual comfort range, here are all the new weapons that have been added to the loot pool with Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph and how to get them.

All new weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

The Manticore

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Exotic

Weapon type: Submachine Gun

Energy type: Void

Frame: 900 RPM

Source: Obtained via the Season Pass

Revision Zero

Image via Bungie

Rarity: Exotic

Weapon type: Pulse Rifle

Energy type: Unknown

Frame: Unknown

Source: Obtained via the Exotic mission “Operation: Seraph’s Shield” (available on Dec. 20)

Disparity

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Pulse Rifle

Energy type: Kinetic (Stasis)

Frame: 450 RPM (Aggressive Burst)

Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M

Path of Least Resistance

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Trace Rifle

Energy type: Arc

Frame: 1000 RPM (Adaptive Frame)

Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M

Retrofit Escapade

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Machine Gun

Energy type: Void

Frame: 900 RPM (Rapid-Fire Frame)

Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M

Judgment of Kelgorath

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Glaive

Energy type: Solar

Frame: 45 RPM (Aggressive Glaive)

Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M

Fire and Forget

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Linear Fusion Rifle

Energy type: Stasis

Frame: Three-round burst (Aggressive Frame)

Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M

Tripwire Canary

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Combat Bow

Energy type: Arc

Frame: 612 Draw Time (Lightweight Frame)

Source: Obtained via seasonal activities and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M

Exalted Truth

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Hand Cannon

Energy type: Void

Frame: 140 RPM (Adaptive Frame)

Source: Obtained via Trials of Osiris and Trials Engrams

Unwavering Duty

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Machine Gun

Energy type: Solar

Frame: 450 RPM (Adaptive Frame)

Source: Obtained via Trials of Osiris and Trials Engrams

Prolonged Engagement

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Submachine Gun

Energy type: Kinetic (Stasis)

Frame: 900 RPM (Lightweight Frame)

Source: Obtained via Strike completions and reputation rewards from Zavala

Veles-X

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary (Ritual)

Weapon type: Pulse Rifle

Energy type: Void

Frame: 450 RPM (Aggressive Burst)

Source: Obtained via Zavala, Shaxx and The Drifter as a rank-up reward from playlist activities

Blowout

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Rocket Launcher

Energy type: Arc

Frame: 20 RPM (Adaptive Frame)

Source: Obtained via Crucible match completions and reputation rewards from Shaxx

Albruna-D

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Sniper Rifle

Energy type: Arc

Frame: 72 RPM (Aggressive Frame)

Source: Obtained via Gambit match completions and reputation rewards from The Drifter

Jararaca-3sr

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Scout Rifle

Energy type: Kinetic (Stasis)

Frame: 260 RPM (VEIST Rapid-Fire)

Source: Obtained via random world drops, Legendary Engrams and Banshee-44

Fioritura-59

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Sidearm

Energy type: Void

Frame: 450 RPM (Rapid-Fire Frame)

Source: Obtained via random world drops, Legendary Engrams and Banshee-44

Lodbrok-C

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Auto Rifle

Energy type: Kinetic

Frame: 360 RPM (High-Impact Frame)

Source: Obtained via random world drops, Legendary Engrams and Banshee-44

Dark Decider

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Auto Rifle

Energy type: Arc

Frame: 720 RPM (Rapid-Fire Frame)

Source: Obtained via Iron Banner match completions and Iron Engrams

Aurvandil FR6

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Fusion Rifle

Energy type: Kinetic (Stasis)

Frame: 960 Charge Time (High-Impact Frame)

Source: Obtained via random world drops, Legendary Engrams and Banshee-44

All reprised weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Rose

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Hand Cannon

Energy type: Kinetic

Frame: 140 RPM (Lightweight Frame)

Source: Obtained via completing placement matches and weekly challenges in the Crucible Competitive playlist

Wendigo GL3

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Heavy Grenade Launcher

Energy type: Arc

Frame: 120 RPM (Adaptive Frame)

Source: Obtained via Nightfall Strike completions

Hung Jury SR4

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Scout Rifle

Energy type: Kinetic

Frame: 180 RPM (Precision Frame)

Source: Obtained via Nightfall Strike completions

Gunnora’s Axe

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Shotgun

Energy type: Arc

Frame: 65 RPM (Pinpoint Slug Frame)

Source: Obtained via Iron Banner match completions and Iron Engrams

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Submachine Gun

Energy type: Arc

Frame: 750 RPM (Aggressive Frame)

Source: Obtained via Resonant Amps and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M

IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Hand Cannon

Energy type: Void

Frame: 180 RPM (Precision Frame)

Source: Obtained via Resonant Amps and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3

Screengrab via Bungie

Rarity: Legendary

Weapon type: Shotgun

Energy type: Solar

Frame: 140 RPM (Rapid-Fire Frame)

Source: Obtained via Resonant Amps and the Exo Frame vendor in the H.E.L.M

IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3

Screengrab via Bungie