Destiny 2 got another secret mission, and this one can certainly be worth the time it takes to clear it. Unlocking the NODE.OVRD.AVALON secret mission will give players the Variable quest, which comes with the Vexcalibur Exotic glaive as a reward. The activity is reminiscent of Season of the Splicer’s Expunge missions, which should be a familiar appearance for players who were around for season 14.

This secret mission takes you to the Vex Network, and you’ll get Vexcalibur as a reward for your first clear after you’ve scored a quest. But that’s not the only time you’ll head into NODE.OVRD.AVALON. Like Revision Zero, Vexcalibur has multiple catalysts, and each presumably brings different functions that relate to the mission.

How to get Vexcalibur in Destiny 2

Vexcalibur is a reward from the Variable quest, which starts after you’ve figured out a secret in the EDZ. You’ll need to start the NODE.OVRD.AVALON mission by shooting six Vex Cubes spread out between the Gulch and the Sludge. The six cubes are all close and in the same area, but you’ll need to grab them within 30 seconds of each other.

Once you’ve unlocked the NODE.OVRD.AVALON secret mission, you’ll obtain the Variable quest, which grants you Vexcalibur as a reward. You’ll have to complete the entire NODE.OVRD.AVALON activity before you can obtain Vexcalibur, which may take a bit of time. The secret mission is closer in length to Operation: Seraph’s Shield than Presage, so players should be prepared to spend some time deep within the Vex Network (though they’ll get a Pinnacle for their troubles).

After finishing the mission, return to the H.E.L.M. to unlock Vexcalibur and its Pattern, which lets you craft it and fine-tune some of its elements to your will.

How does Vexcalibur work in Destiny 2?

Vexcalibur brings some new flavor to the lineup of Exotic glaives in Destiny 2. Holding guard grants a Void overshield to you and nearby allies. While you have an overshield active, you deal more melee damage, and defeating enemies with melee attacks while you have an overshield will give you a maximum overshield.

This synergy makes for a unique loop that lets you guard slightly, starting the overshield, and then finish off an enemy with a melee to get a full overshield. Pair it with Strand for maximum crowd control, which allows you to suspend enemies quickly or to get an overshield before using your grapple melee. A full overshield can make you particularly sturdy even against sturdier enemies like the ones in Neomuna, so there is certainly space for Vexcalibur to shine.

Like Revision Zero, Vexcalibur is craftable, which allows players to customize some of its elements. And also like the Seraph pulse rifle, Vexcalibur comes with multiple catalysts, with each granting the weapon a unique perk. Here’s what they do.

All Vexcalibur catalysts in Destiny 2

Vexcalibur’s three catalysts will each give the weapon a glaive-focused perk, bringing some of the best offerings to the Exotic.