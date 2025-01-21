Following the yearly tradition, Destiny 2 prepared an emblem to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Since 2025 is the Year of the Snake, you can get your hands on the Year of the Snake emblem. Unfortunately, getting this emblem involves jumping through a few hoops—at least for now.

Here’s how to get the Year of the Snake emblem in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Year of the Snake emblem in Destiny 2

Make sure to use Google Translate if you’re on Chrome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Year of the Snake emblem in Destiny 2, you must link your Bungie account and phone number to the third-party website by NetEase featuring the promotion. The website is in Chinese, so use a translator or follow the steps below.

Here’s what you should do:

Go to the event website. Press the yellow button under the Destiny 2 banner. On the small screen, find your phone code, enter your phone number, and press the blue button to send the code. Enter the code from the text message and confirm the phone number. Press the yellow button again and link the Bungie account (this connection only allows the third party to apply offers to your account). Press the yellow button at the bottom of the page to go to Bilibili and open any live stream for a few seconds. Return to the event page and press the shiny yellow button under the emblem to claim the reward.

After you claim the emblem, open Destiny 2 and head into the Collections. The Year of the Snake emblem is at the end of the General tab in the emblem section.

Destiny 2 global community lead Dylan Gafner (aka dmg04) said Bungie will give away a code for the emblem soon, likely in one or two weeks’ time. So, If you don’t want to bother with this method, keep an eye on Destiny 2 socials for the official code.

